Snag a cheap Samsung Galaxy A10 phone for just £120 with these Black Friday deals

The Samsung Galaxy A10 is already cheap ‘n cheerful Android phone, and now it’s even cheaper – it’s being knocked down to an even more wallet-friendly £120 by a number of retailers this Black Friday.

The phone packs a notched 6.2-inch Full HD+ (1520 × 700) resolution display, a 13-megapixel main camera, and a 3400mAh battery. In terms of space, you get 32GB of internal storage – there’s also a microSD card slot if you need a bit more room, or are transferring photos and videos from an older phone.

Usually going for around the £140 mark in most places, the savings you’ll get for this Samsung Galaxy A10 aren’t huge, but, if you’re shopping around for a cheap phone around the £100 margin, then this could be the Black Friday deal you’re looking for.

Whether you’re after a cheap phone to do the basics and you’re not fussed about cutting edge specs, or you want a backup phone for taking to festivals, the Samsung Galaxy A10 will satisfy.

