Snag a cheap Samsung Galaxy A10 phone for just £120 with these Black Friday deals

The Samsung Galaxy A10 is already cheap ‘n cheerful Android phone, and now it’s even cheaper – it’s being knocked down to an even more wallet-friendly £120 by a number of retailers this Black Friday. 

The phone packs a notched 6.2-inch Full HD+ (1520 × 700) resolution display, a 13-megapixel main camera, and a 3400mAh battery. In terms of space, you get 32GB of internal storage – there’s also a microSD card slot if you need a bit more room, or are transferring photos and videos from an older phone.

Usually going for around the £140 mark in most places, the savings you’ll get for this Samsung Galaxy A10 aren’t huge, but, if you’re shopping around for a cheap phone around the £100 margin, then this could be the Black Friday deal you’re looking for.

Whether you’re after a cheap phone to do the basics and you’re not fussed about cutting edge specs, or you want a backup phone for taking to festivals, the Samsung Galaxy A10 will satisfy.

If this isn’t quite doing it for you, we’ve rounded up a ton of other Best Black Friday Mobile Phone Deals here.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Best Black Friday Deals 2019

iPhone 11 Pro – 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts (Trusted Reviews Exclusive)

By using the Trusted Reviews exclusive code – TRUSTEDBF1 – use can get rid of the upfront cost on this incredible iPhone 11 Pro contract, getting you one of the best Black Friday deals for less.

Fonehouse

|

Use code TRUSTEDBF1

|

£58/month

View Deal

£58/month

|

Use code TRUSTEDBF1

|

Fonehouse

Sonos Beam Sound Bar with Voice Control (2-year warranty)

One of the best sound bars on the market just got even better thanks to John Lewis' incredible £70 Black Friday discount. Incredible sound quality never felt so good.

John Lewis

|

Save £70

|

Now £329

View Deal

Now £329

|

Save £70

|

John Lewis

Nintendo Switch Lite – Yellow (includes 6 months of Spotify Premium)

Finally, the Black Friday Nintendo Switch Lite deal we've been waiting for. Not only at its lowest price yet, but also with six months of Spotify Premium on the house.

Currys PC World

|

Save £20

|

Now £179

View Deal

Now £179

|

Save £20

|

Currys PC World

Three SIM – Unlimited data, minutes and texts (half price for first six months)

Offering superb value for money, Three's unlimited data SIM is half price for the first six months of your contract. Even when the price levels out at £20 a month, that still makes it one of the most affordable SIM contracts of its kind on the market.

Three

|

Half Price

|

Now £10/month

View Deal

Now £10/month

|

Half Price

|

Three

For more Amazon offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Thomas Newton
Computing Editor
Thomas Newton has reported on UK consumer technology and telecoms for over ten years and has joined the Trusted Reviews team as Computing Editor. Previously writing for price comparison site Recombu.c…
Thomas Newton

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor