Snag an Apple bargain with this Magic Keyboard price crash

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

In a rare discount for an Apple accessory, you can bag the Magic Keyboard for just £60 on Amazon – the lowest price the retailer has ever listed it for.

As any Apple fan can contest, it’s difficult to find genuine deals for official accessories, which is why this particular offer on the Apple Magic Keyboard is easily worth jumping on if you’re in the market for a wireless keyboard.

Looking back at Amazon’s price history for the device, it’s only ever gone as low as £68 (down from £89.99), but at just £60 its price is far more comparable to third party accessories.

Not to be confused with the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro and iPad Air, this Magic Keyboard doesn’t have a trackpad attached and is designed largely with home desktop use in mind. So if you have an Apple iMac, a MacBook Pro or a newly purchased Apple Studio Display, then this is a deal for you.

Magic Keyboard Price History

The Magic Keyboard has been designed to pair instantly with your MacBook or iMac, so you don’t have to spend time faffing about in the settings to get things up and running. There’s also a Lightning to USB-C cable included so you can charge your Magic Keyboard when the battery’s running low.

Even though the Magic Keyboard works best as an iMac accessory, it still works with iPad OS and iOS, so if you have a compatible iPhone or iPad to hand then you can use the Magic Keyboard to boost your productivity on those devices.

It also helps that as a tenkeyless keyboard that leaves very little empty space, the Magic Keyboard is compact and easy to store away when not in use. For anyone building a minimalist home office, it’s easily one of the more aesthetically pleasing keyboards you can find.

The ongoing popularity of the deal speaks for itself as stock is already running low, but there’s still time to bag the Magic Keyboard. Just don’t hang around too long as we don’t anticipate the offer to be available for much longer.

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
