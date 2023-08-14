Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Smarty just dropped the perfect low-cost SIM deal

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you want ultimate flexibility when it comes to your mobile phone, it can be great to go SIM-only and switch handsets as you please. This phenomenal deal from Smarty is a great opportunity to do just that.

With 12GB of data a month, as well as unlimited calls and texts, this deal from Smarty is really impressive – £7 a month with the option to cancel anytime, giving you complete freedom over whichever phone you want to use at any point.

While you can often find great deals on handset-inclusive phone contracts – we cover plenty of them right here – the majority of tariffs require a 24-months commitment in exchange for the deals they provide. This is great for most people but if you like to upgrade annually or even have to jump between multiple handsets, then you’re better off picking up a solid low-cost SIM.

12GB SIM for just £7

12GB of data up to 5G, free EU roaming and only £7 a month with no long-term commitment makes this a highly appealing offer for anyone who already has a handset.

Given that most other networks also require you to settle into a long-term contract for SIM-only deals, Smarty offers a tempting package wherein your SIM operates on a monthly rolling contract so you can cancel it without bother in case you ever want to.

Still, there’s plenty to keep you invested (aside from the price), including access to 5G data and EU roaming at no extra cost, which is handy if you’ve got any holidays in the pipeline.

Smarty is powered by Three, so you won’t be left wanting for coverage, particularly as the network merges with Vodafone to establish an even wider area of coverage in the UK. All that for just £7 is a pretty good deal.

Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin
Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

