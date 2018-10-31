Black Friday Smartwatch Deals – Deals live now and what to expect

Black Friday Smartwatch Deals: Whether you’re holding out until Black Friday for a new smartwatch, or are ready to run right now, you’ve come to the right place.



There have never been more high-quality smartwatch options than there are right now, whether you’re wowed by the punchy screen of the Apple Watch 4, the fashion-friendly stylings of the Fossil Q, or the fitness focus of a Fitbit.

All of which means that this coming Black Friday 2018 should be your best prospect for picking up a great smartwatch at a low price.

Black Friday Smartwatch Deals

This year’s Black Friday falls on November 23, when the Trusted Reviews team will be ready and waiting to scour the internet for the best smartwatch deals.

Last year’s Black Friday saw savings of £100 on the Huawei Watch 2 and the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier. It also saw money off the Fitbit Ionic, the Apple Watch Series 3 and more.

We’re expecting similar savings for this year’s Black Friday so stay tuned once Black Friday kicks off.

Related: Best Apple Watch 4 Deals

Smartwatch deals live right now

If you can’t wait until the end of November to purchase a new smartwatch, we’ve listed the latest and greatest deals below.

To help you decide which smartwatch is for you, we’ve assembled a handy Best Smartwatch guide. The main thing to draw from that is this: if you’re an Android smartphone user, buy a Wear OS watch. If you’re an iPhone user, buy an Apple Watch.

Of course, there are other things to consider. Samsung smartphone owners might want to consider Samsung’s smartwatches, for example, while many fitness trackers these days are straying into smartwatch territory.

Whatever you decide, you should find something for you in the follow deals round-up.

All prices were correct at the time of publication, but do tend to change quickly. Act fast if you want to snap up a bargain.

For anyone after a smartwatch with robust activity tracking features, you can do far worse than the Huawei Watch 2. The watch boasts a consistently accurate heart rate sensor and detailed training plans right on your wrist.

One of the downsides of the Huawei Watch 2 however is its battery life. The watch can power through two days on a single charge but even so, it’s nice not to have to another device constantly taking up your local charging ports. For those after a longer battery life, the Fitbit Versa can run for up to four days without any major concern.

Before diving headfirst into anymore of these deals, we’ve divided them by the key factor that’ll likely determine your purchase: the watch’s operating system.

Wear OS (Samsung, Huawei, LG, etc.)

Previously known as Android Wear, Google’s OS for smartwatches is a dream come true for customising your watch’s interface. It is currently the most widely adopted smartwatch OS on the market and as such, it has a huge amount of support from third-party developers.

Unlike Apple’s Watch OS, watch faces can be customised relentlessly with Wear OS, giving you access to more information at a glance and saving you from having to scroll through various pages.

Wear OS also supports the use of Google Assistant which is still one of the best AI’s on the market due to its gigantic resource of information. It goes without saying that watches utilising Wear OS tend to be much cheaper than the Apple Watch, but there are still deals to be had on the latter if you’re set on buying one.

Watch OS (Apple Watch)

The OS powering all of Apple’s smartwatches is an ode to luxury. The system adheres to a minimalist design, leaving all clutter behind and giving the watch a clean and clear look that is undeniably fashionable.

Best Apple Watch Series 1 Deals Apple Watch Series 3, GPS, 38mm Silver Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Fog Coming in at a newly reduced rate, the Apple Watch 3 is cheaper than it's ever been. Buying through John Lewis will also get you a two-year warranty out of the gate.

Apple has made a huge push to market its watch as the go-to fitness accessory, and it shows. The Apple Watch’s Activity Rings keep fitness tracking simple while still providing you with all the details you want at the flick of a wrist.

Taking a step back from the OS, it’s hard to deny that the Apple Watch is pretty damn stylish. Sure, it might look like a miniature version of the obelisk from 2001: A Space Odyssey, but its bold nature only adds to its desirability. For the Apple Watch Series 4, you can expect to fork out a hefty sum but the Series 1 model can now be obtained for a fraction of the price.

Other (Fitbit, Tizen, smartwatch hybrids, etc.)

This is where we’ve collated the best deals on smartwatches that don’t run Wear OS or Watch OS, the renegades that have made a name for themselves through other means. Fitbits fall into this category as they use their own in-house operating system. Similarly, you’ll also find hybrid watches here that incorporate some smartwatch features but retain the design of a traditional analogue watch – handy for any technophobes out there.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.