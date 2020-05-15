Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

Smartify your home office with this sweet Echo Show 5 price drop

Alice Marshall |

You can now buy Amazon’s Echo Show 5 with a 25% reduction on its RRP, making it the perfect affordable companion for your home office.

With webcams being increasingly more difficult to come by, now might be a good time to consider nabbing an Echo Show 5 instead, boasting a ton of smart features alongside the ability to conduct video calls via Skype. Usually retailing at £79.99, Amazon’s taken a sweet £20 off, bringing the compact smart speak down to only £59.99.

The Echo Show 5 is one of Amazon’s smallest options in its smart display line-up, offering a 5.5-inch screen. Functioning much like one of Amazon’s traditional Echo speakers, you can utilise the voice assistance of Alexa to set reminders, ask questions and even control compatible smart devices around your home.

With a built-in 1MP camera, the Echo Show 5 also compiles together microphones in order to pick up your voice when video chatting or speaking directly to Alexa. For more reassurance of privacy, as well as an on/off button for your camera and microphone, the camera also comes with a physical shutter that can be toggled whenever you want.

As one of the more compact smart displays on the market, the Echo Show 5 is particularly great if you’ve only got small amounts of space to work with. The Echo Show 5 can easily sit on your bedside table, making the most of the ability to set alarms and see your upcoming to-do list as you wake up. Of course, its size also lends itself to being easily moved around the home wherever you need it.

Constantly learning, Alexa can also pick up new downloadable skills making this device quite literally the gift that keeps on giving. One for the kids too, Alexa can learn to play games, or easily pick up your favourite radio station.

Now down to just £59.99, save £20 on the Amazon Echo Show 5 and brighten up your home office with a sleek smart display that can jump between playing music, handling video calls and even showing you tonight’s dinner recipe in a moment’s notice.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

