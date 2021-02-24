We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

Smarten your home on the cheap: Google Nest Hub display now just £49

Max Parker |

Adding some smarts to your home doesn’t have to hurt your wallet as the Google Nest Hub has had a hefty discount. 

Typically retailing for £79.99, you can bag this clever display for a mere £49. For this price, the Nest Hub is a smart home must-have.

This deal comes from Currys PC World via eBay and includes free delivery. It’s a completely new product too, not used or refurbished.

Google’s Nest Hub is an ideal addition to any smart home. It has a 7-inch touchscreen for viewing pictures from Google Photos or watching YouTube, and a decent-sounding speaker for blasting out tunes from the likes of Spotify, YouTube Music and more.

Google Assistant is built right in too, so you can ask the big G a question and quickly get an answer. This works for smart home commands too, like ‘Hey Google, turn off my lights’ if you have smart bulbs installed. There’s a nice UI for seeing all your connected tech and the whole set-up is easy either with an Android phone or an iPhone. Pop this in your kitchen and you have an ace hub for all your smart home needs.

In our glowing 4.5/5 star review of the Nest Hub (then called the Home Hub) we said, “The Google Home Hub (and third-party smart displays) fill in a gap with the Google Assistant. Having video, pictures and a touchscreen display, as well as voice responses, is a compelling package.”

