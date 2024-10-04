Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sky’s Full Fibre broadband has never been cheaper

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re looking for an amazing new broadband deal, Sky is currently offering access to its Full Fibre 500 contract for an insanely low price.

Head on over to the Sky Broadband website and you’ll get the 500Mbps Full Fibre 500 for £29 a month on a two-year contract. Sky does advise you might see an uptick in price during the contract, but that’s pretty standard these days.

Get 500Mbps for £29 a month with Sky Full Fibre

Get 500Mbps for £29 a month with Sky Full Fibre

Get average speeds of 500Mbps with Sky Full Fibre 500 for just £29 a month for two years.

  • Sky
  • 500Mbps
  • £29 a month
View Deal

You’ll also get an Advanced Hub modem from Sky capable of hitting the speeds fast enough to stream in 4K, game competitively, and download content on multiple devices around the home without blinking an eyeball. 500Mbps is the average speeds you can expect, Sky promises.

This connection brings full fibre directly your premises. Sky says it’s “ideal for gamers in busy, online homes who need a strong, reliable connection​.” Sky assures you’ll get the advertised speeds or your money back, while the low latency support will give you the edge during multiplayer missions.

This is Sky’s second fastest broadband speeds available with Sky offering a 900Mbps Full Fibre option, but 500Mbps is very, very fast and is going to be plenty for the vast majority of households.

Naturally, you’ll need to check the availability in your area, but once you’ve put your address in the speed checker, you’ll be good to go.

You might like…

Galaxy S24 Plus is down to the price it always should have been

Galaxy S24 Plus is down to the price it always should have been

Chris Smith 24 mins ago
Motorola’s dropped another smartphone bargain for budget buyers

Motorola’s dropped another smartphone bargain for budget buyers

Jessica Gorringe 7 hours ago
You won’t find a better smart home deal than this right now

You won’t find a better smart home deal than this right now

Jessica Gorringe 8 hours ago
This Amazon deal makes home security affordable

This Amazon deal makes home security affordable

Jessica Gorringe 8 hours ago
Best Kindle Paperwhite deals for October 2024

Best Kindle Paperwhite deals for October 2024

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
The classic Henry vacuum just got the Amazon sale treatment

The classic Henry vacuum just got the Amazon sale treatment

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words