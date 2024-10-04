Sky’s Full Fibre broadband has never been cheaper

If you’re looking for an amazing new broadband deal, Sky is currently offering access to its Full Fibre 500 contract for an insanely low price.

Head on over to the Sky Broadband website and you’ll get the 500Mbps Full Fibre 500 for £29 a month on a two-year contract. Sky does advise you might see an uptick in price during the contract, but that’s pretty standard these days.

You’ll also get an Advanced Hub modem from Sky capable of hitting the speeds fast enough to stream in 4K, game competitively, and download content on multiple devices around the home without blinking an eyeball. 500Mbps is the average speeds you can expect, Sky promises.

This connection brings full fibre directly your premises. Sky says it’s “ideal for gamers in busy, online homes who need a strong, reliable connection​.” Sky assures you’ll get the advertised speeds or your money back, while the low latency support will give you the edge during multiplayer missions.

This is Sky’s second fastest broadband speeds available with Sky offering a 900Mbps Full Fibre option, but 500Mbps is very, very fast and is going to be plenty for the vast majority of households.

Naturally, you’ll need to check the availability in your area, but once you’ve put your address in the speed checker, you’ll be good to go.