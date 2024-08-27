Sky’s epic free month of TV is back

We love a deal on Sky television and a free month of Sky Stream simply cannot be overlooked.

Right now, Sky is offering a Sky Stream device with free Sky Entertainment and Netflix for the first month.

That’ll save you £28 on the regular monthly fee, which will kick-in after the month of free access comes to an end, if you opt for a 24-month contract.

Sky Stream with a month of great, free telly Free a month of free Sky Entertainment and Netflix when you sign up for Sky Stream. That’s a saving of up to £31. Sky

Free Sky Stream device

£0 first month View Deal

If you go for a 31-day rolling contract, you’ll still get a free month but the fee afterwards will be £31 a month. There, you’re paying for the ability to cancel anytime.

There’s nothing to pay up front, no installation needed as it’s just plug and play with your existing television set. It’s a great option for people living in apartments who cant have a dish installed or don’t want the unsightly hunks of plastic hanging from their roof or exterior wall.

As part of the Entertainment offering, there’s access to Sky Atlantic (home of all the ace American shows) Sky Max, Sky Comedy, Sky Nature, and Sky Documentaries. There’s also Eurosport, Comedy Central, MTV and National Geographic. Discovery+ is bundled in too. As for Netflix, the Basic With Ads subscription is available to you (although you can upgrade to ad-free for a fee). If you already have an account, you can bring your profile along.

There are also options to add content packs like Sky Sports, which are also on sale for a limited time. Right now you can get all nine Sky Sports channels, including the new Sky Sports+, for £20 a month instead of £28 a month if you opt for the 24-month contract. Sky Cinema, meanwhile, can be nabbed for just an extra tenner a month.

Sky Stream impressed our reviewer, who singled out the accessible access to content, and the brilliant Sky OS interface for praise. The stable streaming performance was also lauded in our 4.5-star review. He concluded: “The content is the star of the show, and now you can plug it into whatever screen you prefer.”