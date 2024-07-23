Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sky’s dropped a limited time bargain for movie fans

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The summer months are one of the best times to get a cracking deal on Sky TV services and this streaming deal is a corker.

Right now you can get a Sky Stream box with Sky Cinema, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for just £32 a month when you sign up for a 24 month contract.

Sky Stream with Cinema, Entertainment and Netflix saving

Sky Stream with Cinema, Entertainment and Netflix saving

For a limited time you can get a Sky Stream puck with Sky Cinema, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for just £32 a month.

  • Sky
  • 24 month contract
  • £32 a month
View Deal

That’s a saving of £9 a month over the usual monthly price. And there are a total savings of £15 a month compared to the regular price on a rolling month-to-month contract.

You can also customise your packs to make more savings if, for example, you want to add a Sports or Kids package.

The great thing about Sky Stream is the completely stress-free set-up. There’s no installation needed, as you can just plug and play via the HDMI cable in your television set. So, no need to have a dish installed. It’s great for people who rent or don’t want that unsightly satellite screwed to their house.

We’re big fans of the bundle that’s on offer here as it pretty much covers all of your bases. With Sky Entertainment, you’ll get Sky Atlantic, which is the home of House of the Dragon, which is well into the second series now.

You’ll also have access to Sky Max, Sky Comedy, Sky Nature, and Sky Documentaries. Outside that umbrella you get Eurosport, Comedy Central, MTV and National Geographic. Discovery+ is bundled in too. As for Netflix, well you’ll get the Basic with Ads subscription bundled in and, if you already have an account, you can bring your profile with you. Happy days.

Sky Cinema speaks for itself. It has the best array of new blockbusters available anywhere in the UK.

As for Sky Stream, our reviewer was a big fan of the accessible content via the SkyOS interface and stable streaming performance. In awarding a 4.5 star review, he concluded: “The content is the star of the show, and now you can plug it into whatever screen you prefer.”

If you don’t want to make a 24 month commiment, all of the Sky bundles above are still on sale, but as we said, they’re more expensive per month.

You might like…

These headphones are a must buy for your next flight

These headphones are a must buy for your next flight

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
This oscilating fan deal has arrived at the perfect time

This oscilating fan deal has arrived at the perfect time

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Voxi’s Honor 200 Lite deal is the last-minute bargain of the summer

Voxi’s Honor 200 Lite deal is the last-minute bargain of the summer

Chris Smith 1 day ago
This Ninja air fryer deal feels like Black Friday come early

This Ninja air fryer deal feels like Black Friday come early

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
When the Pixel 8a is this cheap, you don’t need another phone

When the Pixel 8a is this cheap, you don’t need another phone

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
This could be the ultimate bundle for coffee drinkers

This could be the ultimate bundle for coffee drinkers

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words