Sky’s dropped a limited time bargain for movie fans

The summer months are one of the best times to get a cracking deal on Sky TV services and this streaming deal is a corker.

Right now you can get a Sky Stream box with Sky Cinema, Sky Entertainment and Netflix for just £32 a month when you sign up for a 24 month contract.

24 month contract

£32 a month View Deal

That’s a saving of £9 a month over the usual monthly price. And there are a total savings of £15 a month compared to the regular price on a rolling month-to-month contract.

You can also customise your packs to make more savings if, for example, you want to add a Sports or Kids package.

The great thing about Sky Stream is the completely stress-free set-up. There’s no installation needed, as you can just plug and play via the HDMI cable in your television set. So, no need to have a dish installed. It’s great for people who rent or don’t want that unsightly satellite screwed to their house.

We’re big fans of the bundle that’s on offer here as it pretty much covers all of your bases. With Sky Entertainment, you’ll get Sky Atlantic, which is the home of House of the Dragon, which is well into the second series now.

You’ll also have access to Sky Max, Sky Comedy, Sky Nature, and Sky Documentaries. Outside that umbrella you get Eurosport, Comedy Central, MTV and National Geographic. Discovery+ is bundled in too. As for Netflix, well you’ll get the Basic with Ads subscription bundled in and, if you already have an account, you can bring your profile with you. Happy days.

Sky Cinema speaks for itself. It has the best array of new blockbusters available anywhere in the UK.

As for Sky Stream, our reviewer was a big fan of the accessible content via the SkyOS interface and stable streaming performance. In awarding a 4.5 star review, he concluded: “The content is the star of the show, and now you can plug it into whatever screen you prefer.”

If you don’t want to make a 24 month commiment, all of the Sky bundles above are still on sale, but as we said, they’re more expensive per month.