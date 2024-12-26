Sky’s Boxing Day bundle is the perfect ‘treat yourself’ deal this holiday

With Christmas Day now in the rear-view mirror, it might be time to figure out how you can treat yourself in the New Year. For you TV fans out there, this Sky Stream bundle is the perfect place to start.

From Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl to Squid Game 2, there’s been absolutely no shortage of gripping TV to watch over the Christmas period, but Sky’s ongoing offer takes things up a notch.

Right now you can get Sky Stream with Sky TV, Netflix, Discovery Plus, Paramount Plus, Sky Cinema and two free monthly Vue Cinema tickets, all for just £32 per month. That’s an outrageous offer, particularly when you consider that those two cinema tickets alone would set you back roughly £20, making this the true bundle to buy for those who love to watch the telly after a hard day’s work.

The Ultimate Sky Stream bundle This phenomenal bundle from Sky includes Sky TV, Sky Cinema, Netflix, Discovery Plus, Paramount Plus and two free Vue Cinema tickets for only £32/month. That’s a bargain buy for fans of entertainment. Sky

Includes several streaming services

Just £32/month View Deal

Breaking things down a bit (because there’s definitely a lot to process with this bundle), Sky TV is the perfect place to start for when you don’t know what it is that you want to watch. With tons of terrestrial TV channels available, you can pretend that you’re back in the 90s and take a chance on whatever’s playing on BBC One or Channel 4.

If that sounds a bit too old school then that’s exactly where all of the bundled streaming services come into play. Of course with Netflix you’ll get access to the platform’s must watch shows like Stranger Things, Bridgerton and The Crown, plus plenty more great shows to come.

Discovery Plus on the other hand is better for documentaries and reality TV shows, while Paramount Plus boasts a ton of must-watch hits from the states, including established series like South Park, and modern phenomena like Yellowstone.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

Sky Cinema, as you’d expect, has a rotating list of blockbusters, with recent additions including family films such as Wonka and Kung Fu Panda 4. For the adults in the room don’t worry, there’s also tons of heavy hitters from 2024 such as Dune: Part Two and A Quiet Place: Day One.

When you’re ready to stretch your legs and head out into the great outdoors, those aforementioned two free cinema tickets can be used at any Vue Cinema from Sunday to Thursday, giving you the chance to see big-budget flicks as well as independent films on the big screen.

At just £32 a month, this is probably more entertainment than any one person can handle but there’s no denying that it’s one heck of a bargain.