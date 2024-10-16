Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sky's all-in-one TV and broadband bundle is a steal

Sometimes bundling broadband and entertainment can save you a bundle, and that’s certainly the case with this Sky deal that’s almost too good to believe.

Right now you can get Sky Broadband, Sky Stream with the Entertainent TV Pack and Netflix for £40 a month. That’s an insane saving on this 24-month deal.

Sky will sell you 24 months of rapid broadband, Sky Stream TV and Netflix for £40 a month. That’s a bargain at anoyne’s reckoning.

Let’s dig a little deeper into what you’ll get. First off, the broadband is far from bargain basement. It’s Sky’s Full Fibre 500 that promises average speeds of 500Mbps.

Next, you’ll get a Sky Stream box plugs into your telly that enables you to stream the best of Sky over that rapid Wi-Fi. No dish or special Sky Glass TV required.

Included in the price is a Sky TV Entertainment Pack that offers Sky Atlantic, Sky Max, Sky Comedy, Sky Nature, Sky Documentaries, Discovery+, Comedy Central, National Geographic, MTV, and Eurosport 1. Not enough for ya? Well how about Netflix Standard with Ads to round out the bundle?

Sky says that broadband package is fast enough to stream in 4K, game competitively, and download content on multiple devices around the home without feeling the strain. For most people, it’ll be more than enough.

This connection brings full fibre directly your premises. Sky says it’s “ideal for gamers in busy, online homes who need a strong, reliable connection​.” Sky assures you’ll get the advertised speeds or your money back, while the low latency support will give you the edge during multiplayer missions.

Naturally, you’ll need to check the availability in your area, but once you’ve put your home address in the speed checker, you’ll be good to go. This deal is unlikely to last long and might soon be downgraded, so hop on it now.

