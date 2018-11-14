Sky Q Subscription with Netflix + Free LG 4K TV, Save £150 (Plus 10% off) on a MacBook Air – Daily Deals

Trusted Reviews’ Daily Deals: No mess, no fuss, here’s the easiest way to find today’s best deals throughout the world of tech. Stay tuned for our Black Friday deals coverage @TrustedDeals.

1. MacBook Air – Save £150 plus an extra 10% off

I love MacBooks as much as the next Apple devotee, but even then I’ll gladly admit that they don’t come cheap. Getting ahead of the Black Friday action, Very has dropped a slick £150 off the RRP of the MacBook Air but what makes this deal even better is that new customers can use the code LXJRH to get 10% off their first order. All in all, that leaves you with a brand new MacBook Air for roughly £719.16 – an absolute steal by any measure.

2. Huawei P20 Lite – Free Nintendo Switch

Last week, EE announced that a several of its contracts would include a Nintendo Switch for free. Luckily for you, the offer is still available but only for another six days – after that it’ll be gone forever. The Huawei P20 Lite 10GB contract for £38 a month and no upfront cost offers some of the best value for money of the whole bunch considering that the phone comes with dual rear-cameras, a modern notch design and a day-and-a-half battery life.

3. Sky Q – Free 43” LG 4K TV & Netflix

Sky Q is already one of the best TV streaming boxes on the market but Sky is determined to sweeten the deal to a whole new degree. Right now, signing up to a new Sky Q subscription will not only net you a free Netflix subscription, but also a whole friggin’ 43” LG 4K TV on the house. If that’s not the deal of the day, then I don’t know what is.

4. Samsung Galaxy S9 – Only £23/month and £90 upfront

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is still one of the best smartphones that money can buy, but with so much competition out there, the price of the phone has plummeted to stay ahead of the game. You can pick up a 4GB contract for just £23 per month with £90 upfront, coming to an overall cost of just £642 – cheaper than buying the phone SIM-free by a massive £107.

5. Echo Dot + Philips Hue White Bulb Bundle – Only £59.99

I know we already included a similar deal in Monday’s Daily Deals, but I just couldn’t resist. Coming in at £20 cheaper than the previous offer, this bundle gets you two white Philips Hue bulbs instead of the colour variants. If you’re not fussed about turning your flat into a perpetual disco then this is a far better offer. Given that the Philips Hue Starter Kit goes for £59.99 on its own, you’re effectively getting a brand new Echo Dot for free. What’s not to love?