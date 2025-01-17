Sky’s TV and Broadband package is now more affordable than ever

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade to Sky TV and Broadband and enjoy a bumper-pack of channels and features for a bargain price.

You can subscribe to Sky TV and Broadband for just £35 a month for 24-months – its lowest price yet.

Get a Sky Stream Puck, the Essential channel package, a Netflix subscription and Full Fibre broadband for just £35 a month for 24-months with this bargain offer from Sky.

Included in this bundle is Sky Full Fibre broadband which provides up to 150Mb/s average speeds for super fast HD streaming and surfing the web across multiple devices at once. 

You’ll also benefit from a Sky Stream Puck which plugs directly into your TV’s HDMI port and connects to Wi-Fi, negating the need for a bothersome satellite dish, for seamless streaming from all your favourite apps. 

Plus with the Sky Essential TV package, you can enjoy live TV from channels such as BBC, ITV and Channel 4, plus access to Sky Atlantic and Sky News. 

If that’s not enough, the bundle also comes equipped with a Standard with Ads Netflix plan at no extra cost. 

The beauty of this offer is that it is completely customisable and allows you to add as many TV packs or extras to your contract as you’d like, all at a reduced rate. 

For example, for just £4 extra a month you can upgrade to Sky Ultimate TV which adds over 40 premium channels to your Essential lineup, including Sky Max for a variety of programmes, from dramas to Sky Original comedies and U&Gold for classic British comedies. 

Or add Sky Sports to your 24-month contract for an additional £20 a month and enjoy certain Premier League and Cricket matches, Golf tournaments and many others. 

Not only can you add extra channels and subscriptions, but you can also upgrade to the UHD and Dolby Atmos package, for better picture and sound quality across compatible shows and movies. Just ensure you have the correct TV and audio set-up to really benefit from the upgrade.

If you need speedy broadband and want an easier way to stream your favourite shows, then this bargain bundle from Sky is not to be missed.

