Sky Stream’s Black Friday deal is here, and it’s a big one

Sky is ready with its Black Friday deal, and it gets you a Sky Stream package at a brilliant price.

Click on the deal link and you’ll be able to grab the Sky Entertainment & Netflix package for £19 a month rather than the usual £28.

Save £9 a month on this Sky Stream Entertainment & Netflix package

This Sky Entertainment & Netflix package is going for £19 a month rather than the usual £28 this Black Friday season.

That’s a saving of £9 a month, which tots up to £216 over the entire 24 month run. No wonder Sky is trumpeting it as “our lowest price”.

Sky is also offering savings on the additional channels, should you wish to add them. Sky Sports is down from £28 to £20 a month, while Sky Cinema is down from £13 to £10 a month.

You can add TNT Sports to the bundle for £28 a month rather than the usual £30, and Sky Kids for £6 rather than £7.

Even without these add-ons, you’ll be getting the Sky Entertainment and Netflix package with access to more than 30,000 shows. In Netflix terms, it’s only the Standard with Ads tier, but you can scale that up to the 4K/UHD tier for an extra £11 a month.

Sky Stream itself is the broadcaster’s Wi-Fi streaming service, offering you all the usual access via a compact streaming box rather than the usual satellite dish.

The box comes with support for HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG, and Dolby Atmos. It also features Sky’s slick Entertainment OS, which aggregates all of Sky’s content alongside that from other providers such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix and Disney+.

We reviewed Sky Stream late last year, and our very own TV and audio specialist Kob Monney gave it a hugely positive 4.5 out of 5 score, calling it “An excellent premium streamer from Sky that puts content at the core of its offering”.

“It’s a great entry-level path into the Sky ecosystem,” Kob noted, and that’s only become more true following the arrival of this deal. If you’re looking for a comprehensive TV package this Black Friday season, you’re unlikely to find a better deal than this.

