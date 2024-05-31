Sky Glass TV prices have plummeted in time for the Euros

Remember when you used to need an unsightly satellite dish drilled into your brickwork to enjoy Sky TV? Now you can just get a really nice television instead and watch via Sky Glass. Better yet, the sets just got a lot cheaper.

Right now you can buy a 43-inch Sky Glass 4K TV set for just £555 if you pay upfront. That’s a £144 saving on the £699 Sky usually asks for this set, which includes a built in speaker negating the need for an extra sound bar.

Sky Glass TV sets are £144 off right now The Sky Glass proposition simplifies the modern TV experience and you can now save £144 on every set in the range. The offer brings the 43-inch set down to £555 Sky

Was £699

Now £555 View Deal

If you want to go a little larger with the set, you can save £144 on the 55-inch and 65-inch models when paying up front too.

From there, you’ll customise your Sky bundles to include Sky Entertainment with Netflix, Sky Sports, or Sky Cinema depending on what content you’d like to access moving forward.

You can save a few bucks when signing up for 18 months at a time, or enjoy 31 day rolling contracts on any of the bundles available from Sky. That content is streamed via your home broadband connection.

The idea behind Sky Glass is to simplify the modern television experience by combining screen, sound and content in a simple package.

The elegant Sky Entertainment OS brings together all of the content Sky has to offer including apps like Netflix, BBC, Disney+, ITV and more. You can also install the likes of Apple TV+, NBC Universal’s Peacock, Paramount+ and LionsGate+.

The Sky Glass set supports 4K HDR video with a new Vivid mode that improves the brightness and colours of the set, while the sound quality offers decent and punchy bass for a TV.

Our reviewer gave it four stars and said you should buy if you’re a Sky customer looking for a simplified TV experience. It “distils the TV experience into a streamlined form that’s impressive,” he said.