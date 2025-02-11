After the Sky Glass 2 reveal, first-gen Sky Glass TVs are now on sale

Even though Sky Glass 2 looks mighty tempting, I’d argue that the original Sky Glass TVs are now a better buy for watchers on a budget.

In case you missed it, Sky has officially unveiled its second generation Sky Glass TVs which look set to promise a brighter picture and better sound quality. However, the original Sky Glass is no slouch, and thanks to its successor being announced, its price has now come down too.

The 55-inch Sky Glass TV, with Sky’s Essential TV package, has now dropped to just £32 a month. Previously this would have set you back £34 a month which might not seem like a huge drop but when you add it up over time, it can save you some serious cash.

It’s worth mentioning that all sizes of the original Sky Glass have been reduced too, but I’d argue that the 55-inch model is the best buy for more homes, offering plenty of screen space without dominating your living room.

If you’ve ever been tempted to make the jump to Sky, and you want to do so with as little effort required on your part as possible, then the Sky Glass TV is the perfect option for you. Sky Glass is one of a kind in that it’s the only TV that comes with Sky’s software built-in. This means that once you turn it on and sign in, you can dive straight into Sky’s expansive library of content right away.

All of that content is displayed in crisp 4K quality and thanks to a built-in soundbar at the bottom of the TV, everything sounds great too. If you’re upgrading from a generic TV and built-in speakers then you’ll notice the difference immediately.

In our four-star review for the device, AV Editor Kob Monney wrote: “the interface is greatly accessible, the Vivid mode improves the HDR performance, and it sounds decent too.”

Of course, the TV is just one aspect of the package – the real gem is everything that you get with Sky TV. In a pinch, you can binge-watch series like House of the Dragon and The Penguin via Sky Atlantic, while the included Netflix with Ads subscription offers up iconic shows like Stranger Things, alongside tons of the latest movies.

Most colour options of the first-gen Sky Glass are now out of stock which likely means this particular deal won’t be around for much longer. If you want to enjoy Sky entertainment on the cheap then here’s your chance.