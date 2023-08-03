Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sky Glass finally has a discount available

We’ve finally found a tasty discount on the Sky Glass integrated TV set, and it’s a corker.

Sky is offering the Sky Glass television, together with the Sky Live interactive camera, for just £20 a month for the first three months, which is a healthy discount.

After that point you’ll be paying £46 a month, which means that this represents an overall saving of £78.

Sky Live, in case you missed it, is Sky’s new camera accessory which can track your motion for video calls and group watching sessions. It’s ideal for those sports or boxset watch-alongs, with your picture (and those of your selected fellow users) appearing in the corner of the screen as you watch.

It can also be used for fun motion-controlled games and workout apps.

As for the main course, Sky Glass is the broadcaster’s first TV set, with a suitably slick UI, which supplies easy access to Sky’s peerless library of content. You also get the benefit of a meaty six speaker sound system built right into the TV, supplying way better audio than we’re used to hearing from a television set.

We like the Sky Glass a lot, and gave it a 4-star review. The other good thing about it is that Sky seems intent on improving and upgrading it via firmware updates. Just recently, the company added a Vivid display mode to bolster HDR performance.

In other words, buy the Sky Glass TV today as part of this discount deal, and it’ll only get better over time. How many tech products can you say that about?

