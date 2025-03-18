:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Sky’s epic TV and broadband deal has returned for a limited time

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

Love binging the latest entertainment but also in need of a new internet service provider? Sky’s epic bundle gets you both for an affordable price.

While there are quite a few entertainment and broadband bundles available on Sky’s website, it’s just resurfaced one particular offer that provides the best value for money, hands-down.

The deal in question is the Sky Essential TV and Full Fibre 150 Broadband package which now costs only £35 a month, the same price as what the Essential TV and Full Fibre 75 bundle goes for, effectively getting you much faster download speeds at no extra price.

With 150Mb/s and 27Mb/s download and upload speeds respectively, Sky’s Full Fibre 150 connection, with the Sky Broadband Hub in tow, gives you exactly what you need to stream the latest shows and films instantly, and also indulge in a spot of online gaming without ever needing to worry about your connection getting in the way of a heated match.

It’s also fast enough for you to download a few episodes of your favourite show before you head out the door on your commute, to then watch on your smartphone or tablet via Sky Go. When you are at home though and ready to kick back and relax after a long working day, Sky Essential TV gives you plenty of options to choose from.

Even though it’s designed to be a more affordable entertainment plan within Sky’s various packages, Essential TV will hardly leave you wanting thanks to the inclusion of Sky Atlantic, Netflix with ads, and Discovery Plus, all of which can be accessed over the internet with the Sky Stream puck.

If you’re anything like me then Sky Atlantic is where you’ll be spending most of your time, as you can stream the latest hit shows like the upcoming second season of The Last of Us, alongside the Colin Farrell led Batman spin-off, The Penguin.

When hopping over to Netflix, you’ll have instant access to the service’s most iconic shows like Bridgerton and Stranger Things, alongside recent hits like the four-part series Adolescence, where each episode was filmed in a single shot.

Rounding out the collection is Discovery Plus, which is a must-have service for fans of documentaries and reality TV – perfect for when you just want something that you can zone out to for a bit.

Sky hasn’t said exactly how long the deal will be available for, so I wouldn’t recommend waiting too long before signing up for it – it could be gone in the blink of an eye.

