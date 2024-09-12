Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Skip the iPhone 16 Pro, this 15 Pro deal is the one to go for

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Friday is iPhone 16 pre-order today, but savvy Apple shoppers will spy an opportunity to get last year’s brilliant iPhone 15 Pro on the cheap.

Mobiles UK, for example, is selling the iPhone 15 Pro with 100GB of data for £36.99 a month and a one-off upfront £69 fee.

The 128GB handset comes in the attractive blue titanium shade and you’ll also get unlimited minutes and texts on this 24 month contract. The device is in stock so you’ll get free next day delivery in the UK… before the iPhone 16 Pro comes out on September 20!

The contract with the iD mobile network, which is a mobile virtual network operator in the UK run by Carphone Warehouse. It runs on the Three network, meaning the 5G data speeds and cellular reception you receive will be akin to Three.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro itself, the phone is celebrating its first birthday this week. It was another cracker from Apple, headlined by a 6.1-inch Pro Motion OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It was also the first iPhone ever to come with USB-C charging capabilities for added convenience. The design also enjoyed a significant style boost thanks to the titanium finish deployed for the Pro models, while the more rounded edges make the device more comfortable to hold.

It also included a new Action Button, which can be customised to access common functionality. It’s also the most powerful iPhone of the generation thanks to the A17 Pro chip, which will have access to some of the key Apple Intelligence AI features later this year.

Our reviewer said you should buy if you want a compact, pro-level iPhone. He wrote: “The iPhone 15 Pro is much easier to hold and use one-handed compared to the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max, and even in the face of the iPhone 16 Pro, it remains a capable smartphone.”

