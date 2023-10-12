Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Skip the iPhone 15 Pro, the 14 Pro is finally affordable

Chris Smith

The iPhone 15 Pro might (quite literally in some cases) be the hottest phone around right now, but you shouldn’t sleep on this deal for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Mobiles UK is offering the iPhone 14 Pro with 100GB of monthly data for £44.99 a month. What’s remarkable is you don’t have to put a penny down towards the cost of the phone. This is the kind of deal we saw for the regular ol’ iPhone 14 when it launched, so this is a steal.

iPhone 14 Pro with nothing upfront for £44.99 a month – with 100GB of data! Jump on this deal now with Mobiles UK

The phone comes with 128GB of storage in the Deep Purple hue and you’ll also get unlimited texts and minutes. The phone is in stock so you’ll have it with a quickness too.

The contract is for the iD Mobile network and lasts for 24 months. If you’re not familiar with iD mobile, they’re a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) owned bv Currys. It uses the Three Mobile infrastructure in the UK, meaning you’ll get access to fast 5G data throughout your deal.

The iPhone 14 Pro was the first to launch with the Dynamic Island notch feature that was a design headline for the range. It essentially turns the display notch housing the Face ID sensors into an attractive feature showcasing relevant information on the phone; such as your timer, next Maps direction, latest sports scores, and more.

Other than that, it features a great and bright 6.1-inch Retina display with a versatile camera system. There’s also a new always-on display feature to give you a snapshot of notifications, while there’s also additional safety features like Crash Detection and Emergency SOS in Messages.

It runs last year’s A16 Bionic chipset backed by 6GB of RAM and can be updated to the brand new iOS 17 operating system as soon as you whip it out of the box. We recently updated our iPhone 14 Pro review and concluded the device “can hold its own in 2023”

Our reviewer writes: “The iPhone 14 Pro is an excellent phone, even if it’s not necessarily a huge upgrade from the iPhone 13 Pro. If you’re coming from an older model – maybe an 11 Pro or one of the non-Pro phones – then the differences can be stark.”

