I wouldn’t buy the iPhone 16e when the iPhone 15 is just an extra £40

Even though Apple’s shiny new iPhone 16e might turn a few heads, I think there’s a bigger bargain to be had in the iPhone 15.

Designed as a successor to the iPhone SE and a reimagining of what an ‘entry-level’ iPhone looks like, the iPhone 16e currently sits at £599 which is still fairly pricey by comparison to what you’ll find from mid-range Android handsets.

If you’re set on picking up a relatively new iPhone however then I personally recommend skipping the iPhone 16e and instead going for the iPhone 15 which can now be bought for only £639 on Amazon. Not only is that quite a bargain given that the phone originally cost £799 at launch, but you’re also getting a great deal more for that extra £40.

The biggest difference is that unlike the iPhone 16e, the iPhone 15 boasts two rear-facing cameras, a 48MP wide angle lens and a 12MP ultra-wide. Admittedly, I’m sure there are a few people out there who rarely make use of ultra-wide cameras, but I enjoy having the option there so that if I’m presented with a beautiful vista or something that can’t sufficiently be captured by the main lens, then it’s something I don’t have to worry about.

Beyond the camera set-up, the iPhone 15 also packs the more modern Dynamic Island whereas the 16e features the same notch that starred on the iPhone 13 and 14. With the Dynamic Island, you’re able to see live updates for information such as ongoing timers or even the estimated arrival time of a Deliveroo order. It also presents any music that’s being played with a little icon, so you can quickly dive into it without needing to locate the app that’s being used. It’s a small quality of life feature but one that I’ve enjoyed a great deal.

As a final note, the iPhone 16e, for some bizarre reason, does not feature MagSafe. It does have wireless charging which means it could essentially be used with MagSafe accessories if a MagSafe compatible case is attached, but otherwise the technology isn’t native to the device, but it is on the iPhone 15.

This means that you can have the iPhone 15 magnetically attach to MagSafe chargers, stands and accessories without needing to bring a case into the mix, which saves you even more money in the long run.

The only big difference between these two phones is that the 16e can run Apple Intelligence while the iPhone 15 cannot. While I’m sure that the feature will be a lot more robust in the future, I don’t think it’s worth upgrading for in its current state, as its easily outdone by Galaxy AI and the like.

Take my advice, the iPhone 15 is the bigger bargain here, and it’ll still be supported for quite some time to come, making it an ideal investment for Apple fans who don’t want to spend a ton on their next phone.