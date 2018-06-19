Simba Mattress Deals: 20% off Simba eBay store – Today only

If you’re looking to upgrade your sleep, you only have one day to save 20% off at Simba’s eBay store.

Read our guide to the best mattresses

A quality mattress is something you shouldn’t overlook. After all, a good night’s sleep is how your body and mind repairs after a hard day. There’s nothing worse than waking up in the morning still tired and feeling sore all over. You’ll be sleeping even better knowing that you’ve bagged yourself two free Simba memory foam pillows.

Simba’s hybrid memory foam and conical spring mattresses are a perfect way to seriously upgrade your sleep to help improve your overall sleep quality. Don’t forget, it’s not just about sleep duration but sleep quality as well.

To have you sleeping even better at night, you can save 20% off everything over at Simba’s eBay store, which includes some fantastic savings on refurbished Simba hybrid mattresses.

View all: Simba eBay Store – save 20% with code PARTY20

Deals include:

Refurbished UK Double for £256, save £64

Refurbished UK King Size for £280, save £70

Simba Memory Foam Pillow for £32, save £8

While the mattresses on sale are refurbished, Simba state:

“This Simba Mattress has been professionally refurbished by Simba, the original manufacturer. The mattress and its components have been inspected and replaced, the cover has been replaced with a brand new one, and the mattress is in perfect condition (good as new). The mattress may or may not be in its original packaging.”

These Simba hybrid mattresses have 2500 conical pocket springs combined with memory foam to help conform to your body, regardless of how you sleep. So whether you sleep on your back or side, these mattresses will provide just the right level of support. There’s five layers in total, working in unison to provide you your best night’s sleep.

View all: Simba eBay Store – save 20% with code PARTY20

The Simba memory foam pillow adapts to the curves and contours of your neck and are made from 100% anti-allergenic materials. They’re a perfect pairing with a new Simba mattress to get you a great night’s sleep.

This deal lasts just one day, so snap up some bargains before they’re gone.

Related: Best electric blanket

Seen any other great bargains? Let us know on Facebook or @TrustedReviews.