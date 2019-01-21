Best SIM Only Deals for January 2019 – 120GB of data for just £20

Best SIM Only Deals: Grabbing a SIM only contract is a sure fire way to save money, especially if you grab one of these cheap SIM only deals.

If you received a new smartphone this Christmas, then there’s a good chance you’re perfectly placed to capitalise on the great SIM only deals that are out there.

Paying only for your call, data and text plan with no handset to subsidies is the cheapest way to run a smartphone these days. You’d be amazed (and possibly a little alarmed) at how much extra you end up paying for the privilege of bundling in a handset with no big up front payment.

What’s more, such traditional contracts tend to pin you down for two years. Going SIM only, by contrast, will generally leave you free and easy on a rolling monthly agreement. They tend to max out at a year.

Major UK operators such as EE, O2, and Vodafone are offering some fantastic tempting SIM only deals to attract your business in the New Year, but we’ve whittled them down to the best value contracts. You’ll need to move swiftly with some of these, so don’t hang about too long.

Here, then, is the TrustedReviews rundown of the best SIM only deals at the start of 2019. We’ve grouped them by the UK’s biggest networks, so you know where your chosen deal is coming from at a glance.

Jump to network deals: Vodafone | Virgin Mobile | O2 | Three | EE | iD Mobile | Tesco Mobile | Plusnet | Sky Mobile | Mobiles.co.uk

All prices were correct at the time of writing, but deals pricing can change at the drop of a hat. As such, move fast if you want to land yourself a worthwhile bargain.

Best Three SIM only deals

Three has really amped up the competition with its latest line of SIM only contracts. For example, the 100GB SIM for £20 was previously sold as a Black Friday exclusive back in 2017, but now it’s here as standard. Of course, 100GB is a ridiculous amount for most people, which is why the 30GB SIM at only £17 a month is a fair alternative as it still comes with a ton of data.

Further down the price spectrum, you can currently save £36 over the course of a 12 month 12GB contract.

You also get to enjoy ‘Feel At Home’ in 71 countries around the world; allowing you to take your Three perks with you at no additional charge in any of the listed countries, including the United States, Spain and France.

(Back to top)

Best Mobiles.co.uk SIM only deals

If you’re happy to stray away from buying directly through the networks themselves, Mobiles.co.uk has several fantastic deals that are made even better with the opportunity to save large amounts of money through cashback. These beat the options direct from the networks by some margin and the cashback is automatic, removing some of the hassle.

(Back to top)

Best Vodafone SIM only deals

Vodafone is currently offering a range of deals on its 12-month plans, all but the two cheapest of which come with unlimited texts and minutes. The data provision for each of these is generally plenty for light users, but caps are in place to make sure you don’t go over your limit.

For the heavy streamers among us (you know who you are), Vodafone has heard your cries and put out a fantastic offer with its £20-a-month SIM which comes with 20GB of data and a year’s subscription to a streaming service of your choosing.

(Back to top)

Best Virgin SIM only deals

Virgin Media often runs great flash deals and it’s launched more than a couple of tempting offers in the latter stretch of last year. You can either triple your data or save money on several SIM only deals.

Virgin Mobile – SIM Only Deals Virgin Mobile – 120GB, unlimited calls and texts This deal gets you a whopping 120GB of data for £20, which works out to a massive 80GB extra on top of the usual 40GB offering.

(Back to top)

Best O2 SIM only deals

O2’s Netflix partnership is back, meaning that you can get a whole year’s worth of access to the popular streaming service absolutely free when you sign up for an O2 contract. Traditionally, a standard Netflix subscription would set you back £7.99 a month so in total, you’ll be saving a massive £79.90 over the course of the contract ­– perfect for any binge watchers in the house.

O2 - SIM Only Deals O2 SIM – 20GB, unlimited minutes and texts O2 is offering roaming at no extra cost in 75 countries when you sign up. Definitely a fantastic option for anyone who loves to travel.

(Back to top)

Best EE SIM only deals

EE has several cracking deals that are available until the end of January, all of them offering a hefty amount of data for a low monthly price. Signing up with EE also nets you six months of Apple Music and three months of BT Sport on the house, so you can put all that data to good use instantly.

(Back to top)

Best iD Mobile SIM only deals

ID Mobile is known for having highly competitive prices across its SIM-only tariffs. It currently boasts the cheapest SIM card in the country, which comes with comes with 500MB of data, 150 minutes and unlimited texts for just £3.99 – a great option for kids.

(Back to top)

Best Tesco SIM only deals

Tesco Mobile is a great choice for those who aren’t too fussed with minutes and texts but are eager to get plenty of data at a reasonable price. Right now you can get a healthy 20GB of data for just £18, which is plenty to keep you streaming without worry.

(Back to top)

Best Plusnet SIM only deals

Plusnet already has quite a reputation for offering low-cost SIM cards with a fair amount of data attached, but with its most recent deal, the company is on to a winner. The SIM provides 4GB of data, plus unlimited minutes and texts for just £9pm. What’s more, with the carrier’s ‘Roam like at Home’ initiative means you can use your phone when you’re travelling as you would when you’re in the UK.

(Back to top)

Best Sky Mobile SIM only deals

If you’re already a Sky customer for TV or home broadband, the company has a selection of SIM only deals for its existing customers. Right now, though, even non-Sky customers can get a great deal.

Free calls and texts are also available to non-customers for the first six months of the deal.

(Back to top)

Looking for a bargain contract phone?

(Back to top)

How to choose a new SIM only deal

Keep your old phone number

If you do take out a new SIM only deal, there’s no reason you can’t keep your old phone number. Just ask your old provider for a PAC code, then give this to your new operator. This code essentially gives them permission to port your old phone number across to your new operator. No need to message everyone in your phonebook with your new digits and just think of all the money you’d save from not having to print any new business cards.

Check the network coverage

Everyone’s network coverage experience is going to be different because it’s all dependent on location and distance from the nearest cellular tower. As such, it’s important you check the network coverage for both voice and 4G wherever you plan on using your phone most. Typically, it’s a good idea to check your home and work address. A high data sim might be tempting but if a particular network doesn’t cover your intended destination, then those dreams of watching Netflix atop a mountain could fly out the window.

Simply pop your postcode into each network’s coverage checker to get an idea of what you can expect:

Wi-Fi calling

All of the UK’s big operators (that’s O2, Vodafone, EE and Three) support something called Wi-Fi calling now. This lets you use a Wi-Fi connection to make and receive calls and texts, bypassing any network coverage woes. This function is dependent on your phone being compatible with Wi-Fi Calling and you turning on the necessary settings.

Unfortunately, EE doesn’t provide Wi-Fi Calling for SIM only contracts, only on phones bought as part of a pay monthly contract.

What’s a MVNO?

This stands for ‘Mobile Virtual Network Operator’ and is used to describe networks such as Virgin Mobile, iD Mobile or Tesco. Essentially, these companies don’t own the network infrastructure they use, in the way that the mobile operators like EE, O2, Vodafone and Three own parts of the network spectrum. Instead, MVNOs have agreements with mobile operators to use part of their infrastructure at wholesale rates.

Virgin Mobile and Plusnet use EE’s network, Tesco Mobile uses O2’s network and iD Mobile use Three.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.