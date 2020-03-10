Sim-Only Deal: This 50GB for £15 tariff has the competition beat

Receive 50GB of data, on top of unlimited minutes and texts, for just £15 a month.

Smarty has introduced another of its uber affordable SIM-only contracts, loaded to the brim with an astonishing amount of data to see you through from month to month.

Coming to just £15 a month for the tariff, the one month contract gives you 50GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts, with all the flexibility to cancel anytime thereafter, or even change up your tariff to suit you.

When it comes to data, these days a lot of consumers want a healthy dose with the ability to stream content in stunning FHD and even 4K on their flashy smartphone screen’s. That, or listen to music, scroll through the ‘gram and update their social media channels.

With a 50GB plan you can do all this very comfortably, especially as this Smarty SIM-only plan has no restrictions on download speeds, avoiding painful buffering and any aggravating lagging whilst gaming. Bolstered with 3G and 4G connectivity, benefit from the best available bandwidth and browse to your heart’s desire.

Alongside no speed caps, Smarty also offers unrestricted tethering, too, meaning you can use your data to hotspot other devices like your laptop, ideal if you need to work on the go, or help out a friend or family member low on data. Whilst tethering can cost outside of your plan elsewhere on other networks, that’s not the case here, taking a leaf out of Three’s book.

In fact, powered by the big mobile network, Smarty also benefits from Three’s fantastic coverage across the UK. Stretching across over 98% of the population both indoors and outside, you’re more than likely to be in an area that gets a stable connection with the ability to easily check on Smarty’s website.

Whether you’re making lots of video calls, preparing to binge the entirety of the DisneyPlus library when it launches, want to listen to some tunes on Spotify, or game online, this 50GB plan ought to do the job. At a rate of £15 a month, too, you can’t deny this is fantastic value for money.

