Black Friday SIM Only Deals – What to expect and best deals now

There are major benefits to going the SIM only contract front around Black Friday 2018 UK.

For one thing, you’ll be able to choose from a range of brand new smartphone handsets selling for loads less money than they normally do.

Mobile operators also tend to get into the Black Friday spirit, offering money off their usual SIM only contracts. Last year, for example, Three offered a contract with 100GB of data for just £19.99 a month.

We’d expect to see similar deals for Black Friday 2018. With the competitive UK operator scene, there’ll be plenty of price-matching and counter-deals too.

If you can’t wait the few remaining weeks until Black Friday, we’ve rounded up the UK operators’ best SIM only deals of the moment.

Snagging the latest smartphone on an inclusive contract deal might minimise the immediate impact on your bank account, but the overall price should give you pause. Not only are you tied in for two years, but when you tot up the monthly payments you’ll realise that you’re paying a hefty premium for that convenience.

If you want to minimise the cost of smartphone ownership, and you can afford to stump up the initial lump sum, we’d recommend buying your smartphone outright and signing up to a SIM only contract.

These are exactly what they sound like – a contract you enter with a network operator where only the cost of using their network is involved. With no hardware cost involved (actual SIM cards are practically worthless), your monthly payments will be extremely low in relation to your data and minute allowance.

What’s more, the cost of ownership after two years under this model will almost certainly add up to hundreds of pounds less than an equivalent all-inclusive contract.

Another side benefit of not having to pay off the cost of a handset is that SIM only contracts tend to only last 12 months. You can also get them on a rolling monthly basis. This means you’re not tied in, and can shop around for the best deal (or the best network) more frequently.

SIM only deals are also a good option if you’re coming to the end of your traditional contract, yet are happy with your current smartphone. Why replace what isn’t broken?

Best Mobiles.co.uk SIM only deals

If you’re happy to stray away from buying directly through the networks themselves, Mobiles.co.uk has several fantastic deals that are made even better with the opportunity to save large amounts of money through cashback. These beat the options direct from the networks considerably and the cashback is automatic, removing some of the hassle.

Best Vodafone SIM only deals

Vodafone is currently offering a range of 12 month deals that are only 12 months, all but the two cheapest of which come with unlimited texts and minutes. The data provision for these is generally plenty for light users, but caps are in place to make sure you don’t go over your limit.

For the heavy streamers among us (you know who you are), Vodafone has heard your cries and put out a fantastic offer with its £20 a month SIM which comes with 20GB of data.

Best Virgin SIM only deals

Virgin Media often runs great flash deals, but Virgin Broadband customers can always sign up to a tempting contract. Right now Virgin Broadband customers can get unlimited everything – minutes, texts and data – for £25 per month.

Best O2 SIM only deals

It may not be as good as Virgin Media’s unlimited SIM, but O2 has the next best thing – with a few extras that might sway you. Signing up with O2 grants you access to more than 15,000 Wi-Fi spots up and down the country, alongside a handful of freebies each week with the O2 Priority reward scheme. O2 also allows its customers to tap into their own monthly allowance abroad (in select countries) at no extra cost.

02 - SIM Only Deals O2 SIM – 50GB, Unlimited mins, Unlimited texts For the sheer amount of data alone, this SIM is well worth the money. O2 is also offering roaming at no extra cost in 75 countries when you sign up. Definitely a fantastic option for anyone who loves to travel.

Best Three SIM only deals

At present, there are two deals that are definitely worth highlighting from Three. The network’s 30GB and 100GB SIM only deals have been reduced to £17 and £20 respectively. Both tariffs come with all-you-can-eat minutes and text so it’s a fantastic deal all round. Three has also introduced travel upgrades with EasyJet as part of their SIM-only packages, allowing you to check in your bag for free and ensuring that that same bag is one of the first to appear on the baggage carousel. For the frequent traveler, this is a great offer.

You also have Feel At Home in 71 countries around the world, allowing you to take your Three perks with you at no additional charge in any of the listed countries, including the United States, Spain and France.

Best EE SIM only deals

EE is currently offering 20GB of data for £21 a month and 30GB of data for £25 a month, though this offer ends on November 8.

Each SIM also offers unlimited minutes and texts so you’ll never be stuck for options if you’re unable to maintain a connection to the internet.

Best iD Mobile SIM only deals

At present, there are no major deals being pushed at ID Mobile but the network is already known for having highly competitive prices across its SIM only tariffs. For instance, ID Mobile currently boasts the cheapest SIM Card in the country which comes with comes with 500MB, 150 minutes and unlimited texts for just £3.99 – a great option for kids.

Best Tesco SIM only deals

Tesco Mobile is a great choice for those who aren’t too fussed with minutes and texts but are eager to get plenty of data at a reasonable price. Right now you can get a healthy 25GB of data for just £20, which is plenty to keep you streaming without worry.

Best Plusnet SIM only deals

Plusnet already has quite a reputation for offering low-cost SIM cards with a fair amount of data attached but with its most recent deal, the company is on to a winner. The SIM, which is currently sold through Argos, provides 5GB, 3000 minutes and texts for just £10pm.

Plusnet – SIM Only Deals Plusnet Monthly SIM – 5GB, 3000 minutes and texts Argos are currently peddling this fantastic SIM from Plusnet, giving you one of the best data allowances that money can a tenner. What's not to love?

Best Sky Mobile SIM only deals

If you’re already a Sky customer for TV or home broadband, the company now has a selection of SIM only deals for its existing customers that double or even quadruple your data each month.

How to choose a new SIM only deal

Keep your old phone number

If you do take out a new SIM only deal, there’s no reason you can’t keep your old phone number. Just ask your old provider for a PAC code, then give this to your new operator. This code essentially gives them permission to port your old phone number across to your new operator. No need to message everyone in your phone book with your new digits and just think of all the money you’d save from not having to print any new business cards.

Check the network coverage

Everyone’s network coverage experience is going to be different because it’s all dependent on location and distance from the nearest cellular tower. As such, it’s important you check the network coverage for both voice and 4G wherever you plan on using your phone most. Typically, it’s a good idea to check your home and work address. A high data sim might be tempting but if a particular network doesn’t cover your intended destination, then those dreams of watching Netflix atop a mountain could fly out the window.

Simply pop your postcode into each network’s coverage checker to get an idea of what you can expect:

Wi-Fi calling

All of the UK’s big operators (that’s O2, Vodafone, EE and Three) support something called Wi-Fi calling now. This lets you use a Wi-Fi connection to make and receive calls and texts, bypassing any network coverage woes. This function is dependent on your phone being compatible with Wi-Fi Calling and you turning on the necessary settings.

Unfortunately, EE doesn’t provide Wi-Fi Calling for SIM only contracts, only on phones bought as part of a pay monthly contract.

What’s a MVNO?

This stands for ‘Mobile Virtual Network Operator’ and is used to describe networks such as Virgin Mobile, iD Mobile or Tesco. Essentially, these companies don’t own the network infrastructure they use, in the way that the mobile operators like EE, O2, Vodafone and Three own parts of the network spectrum. Instead, MVNOs have agreements with mobile operators to use part of their infrastructure at wholesale rates.

Virgin Mobile and Plusnet use EE’s network, Tesco Mobile uses O2’s network and iD Mobile use Three.

