Silent Hill 2 Remake deal brings the price under £40

The Silent Hill 2 remake brought new life to one of the all-time classic video games and right now you can get the game on sale on PS5.

Head on other to eBay and you’ll find the Silent Hill Remake on PS5 for just £39.96 when you use the code CHILLY20. The game costs £59.99 from Sony so you’re saving over £20 overall.

This is for a brand new and sealed version of the game and it comes with free shipping. The seller is The Game Collection Outlet which has been selling on eBay since 2010 and has a 99.7% feedback score from 327,584 sales. So, it’s safe to say, you could rely on this seller.

Konami’s remake of the 2001 game arrived in late 2024 and brings back the tense psychological horror the series is famous for, with updated visuals befitting of the PS5 era.

The game centres on the journey of James Sutherland as he travels to Silent Hill after reading a letter from his late wife, as he searches the town for any trace of his wife: “What awaits him is a rust-stained nightmare, cloaked in fog, and populated by monsters,” the game description reads.

The visual enhancements, powered by the Unreal Engine 5, include ray-tracing and a whole new level of realism. There’s also support for the immersive 3D audio provided on the PS5.

You can get a look at said immersive visuals in the trailer below.

This game is great for those who loved the original, early 2000s adventures and newcomers may experience it too.

We haven’t completed a full review of the Silent Hill 2 remake, but IGN’s review of the game sums it up quite nicely: “The original Silent Hill 2 is perhaps the bleakest, most sombre game ever made and Bloober Team has successfully preserved its miserable magic, ensuring this remake is a deeply effective descent into genuinely uncomfortable terror.”