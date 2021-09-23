If you’re one of the lucky ones to have a new Nintendo Switch OLED on pre-order, then you might want to dive on this incredible Pro Controller deal and ready yourself for some multiplayer action.

Any Switch owner who’s encountered Joy-Con drift knows that it can wreak absolute havoc on your finances as some colour variations cost near enough £70. If you don’t fancy putting up with those absurdly high costs, then the Pro Controller is a much better bet.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bargain If you fancy enjoying some sweet multiplayer action on the Nintendo Switch then now’s a great chance to grab the console’s Pro Controller on the cheap. Just make sure to use the code PURCHASE4LESS at the checkout to receive the full discount. Boss Deals

Use code PURCHASE4LESS

Now £43.99 View Deal

At its base price of £54.99, the Pro Controller is already cheaper than a pair of Joy-Cons, but if you use the code PURCHASE4LESS at eBay’s checkout, then you can get a new Pro Controller for just £43.99. Aside from being a massive reduction in itself, it’s also the cheapest rate we’ve seen for the Switch Pro controller, so if you’ve been holding out for a bargain – this is it.

Be warned however, the aforementioned code expires at midnight tonight (September 23), so there’s precious time left if you want make use of it.

With plenty of great multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch, there are plenty of reasons as to why it’s worth having a few extra controllers around. Classic titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Super Mario Party are best enjoyed when friends are brought into the mix.

For anyone who’s been disappointed by the lacklustre D-Pad on the Joy-Cons then you’ll love what the Pro Controller has in store, packing a proper D-Pad that’s reminiscent of earlier Nintendo consoles. It probably goes without saying, but the heftier frame of the Pro Controller also works brilliantly with first-person shooters on the Switch.

At just £43.99 when you use the code PURCHASE4LESS, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is an absolute bargain, and a must-have for any Switch owner.