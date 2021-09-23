 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sick of Joy-Cons? The Switch Pro Controller is massively reduced for today only

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

If you’re one of the lucky ones to have a new Nintendo Switch OLED on pre-order, then you might want to dive on this incredible Pro Controller deal and ready yourself for some multiplayer action.

Any Switch owner who’s encountered Joy-Con drift knows that it can wreak absolute havoc on your finances as some colour variations cost near enough £70. If you don’t fancy putting up with those absurdly high costs, then the Pro Controller is a much better bet.

Trusted Reviews
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bargain

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bargain

If you fancy enjoying some sweet multiplayer action on the Nintendo Switch then now’s a great chance to grab the console’s Pro Controller on the cheap. Just make sure to use the code PURCHASE4LESS at the checkout to receive the full discount.

  • Boss Deals
  • Use code PURCHASE4LESS
  • Now £43.99
View Deal

At its base price of £54.99, the Pro Controller is already cheaper than a pair of Joy-Cons, but if you use the code PURCHASE4LESS at eBay’s checkout, then you can get a new Pro Controller for just £43.99. Aside from being a massive reduction in itself, it’s also the cheapest rate we’ve seen for the Switch Pro controller, so if you’ve been holding out for a bargain – this is it.

Be warned however, the aforementioned code expires at midnight tonight (September 23), so there’s precious time left if you want make use of it.

You might like…

Forget the iPad 9, the iPad 8 has just dropped in price

Forget the iPad 9, the iPad 8 has just dropped in price

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Insta360 Go 2 Deal: This thumb-sized vlogging camera has just plummeted in price

Insta360 Go 2 Deal: This thumb-sized vlogging camera has just plummeted in price

Thomas Deehan 24 hours ago
The AirPods Max just received a price drop you won’t want to miss

The AirPods Max just received a price drop you won’t want to miss

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
You can save a whopping £75 on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G right now

You can save a whopping £75 on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G right now

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
You can get over 50% off the Google Nest Hub using this code

You can get over 50% off the Google Nest Hub using this code

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
The Nvidia Shield TV lets you upscale your Netflix stream – and it’s at its lowest price yet

The Nvidia Shield TV lets you upscale your Netflix stream – and it’s at its lowest price yet

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago

With plenty of great multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch, there are plenty of reasons as to why it’s worth having a few extra controllers around. Classic titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Super Mario Party are best enjoyed when friends are brought into the mix.

For anyone who’s been disappointed by the lacklustre D-Pad on the Joy-Cons then you’ll love what the Pro Controller has in store, packing a proper D-Pad that’s reminiscent of earlier Nintendo consoles. It probably goes without saying, but the heftier frame of the Pro Controller also works brilliantly with first-person shooters on the Switch.

Trusted Reviews
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bargain

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Bargain

If you fancy enjoying some sweet multiplayer action on the Nintendo Switch then now’s a great chance to grab the console’s Pro Controller on the cheap. Just make sure to use the code PURCHASE4LESS at the checkout to receive the full discount.

  • Boss Deals
  • Use code PURCHASE4LESS
  • Now £43.99
View Deal

At just £43.99 when you use the code PURCHASE4LESS, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is an absolute bargain, and a must-have for any Switch owner.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.