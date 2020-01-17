Journey to the Isle of Armor this summer in part one of this brand new Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pack, available for its lowest possible price on ShopTo.

Pre-order the first piece of downloadable content available for Game Freak’s Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield and get it at a reduced rate of £21.85 via ShopTo.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass Deal Pokemon Sword Expansion Pass OR Pokemon Shield Expansion Pass Explore the upcoming new worlds, the Isle of Armor and Crown of Tundra coming June 2020 and Autumn 2020 respectively in the first DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield, offering 200+ new Pokémon and exclusive Legendary Pokémon.

If you were to buy through the official Nintendo eShop, you’d be looking to pay the full price of £26.99. Though only a small discount, it’s still a few quid to stash away for a rainy day and you’ll receive your expansion pack just as quickly, downloaded straight to your Nintendo Switch console when you redeem your code.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield only entered the arena back in November 2019, but Game Freak is already whetting our appetite with additional gameplay with its seasonal expansion pack, the first half launching in June 2020 and the second half in Autumn 2020.

Adventuring around the Isle of Armor come summertime, The Crown of Tundra will journey our party of Pokémon to more snowy-scapes with its launch in the latter half of the year.

With the promise of over 200 brand new Pokémon with exclusives to each expansion pack, dependent on whether you’re the owner of Pokémon Sword or Shield, the new downloadable content will also see the arrival of exciting new legendary Pokémon as will as fresh ways to customise your avatar. You’ll also be able to gigantamax the final evolution of all three starter Pokémon, whether you opted for Grookey, Scorbunny or Sobble.

Already having had a sneak peak with its accompanying announcement video, the concept art and new features look like an amazing addition, especially for those already having dedicated many hours into Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Want a taster? If you haven’t already, the next time you make a stop at one of the Pokémon Centres, you might just be urged to go seek out a new rare Pokémon – the adorable Galarian Slowpoke.

With £5.14 off its going rate, pick up the Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass from ShopTo for just £21.85 and continue to catch ’em all in the next generation of Pokémon.

