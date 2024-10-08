Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shark’s premium cordless vacuum is going for a pittance

You can clean-up on Amazon Prime Big Deal days with this excellent saving on the Shark Stratos cordless vacuum cleaner.

You can get a whopping 42% off the Shark Stratos IZ400UK today, which brings the price down to £249.99. That’s £180 off the £429.99 asking price for this well-reviewed home appliance.

An Amazon Prime membership is required for the deal, but Amazon is still giving non-members the ability to trial the subscription service to take advantage of these savings. Once you’re signed up, you’ll get the members’ price, as well as fast shipping at no extra cost. You’ll also get free returns.

This version of the device also ships with the Car Detail kit, making it easier to get the dust and debris out of the stubborn crevices most attachments can’t access.

The cordless vacuum cleaner doesn’t include the dedicated Pet tool, but is still a dab hand at getting up pet hair, thanks to the Anti-Hair Wrap DuoClean floor head that’s designed for multiple surfaces. Also, the anti-odour technology which the company says “guards against bad odours inside the vacuum cleaner for a fresher-smelling home.” Shark says the “cartridge system protects against dust cup odours commonly caused by pet hair, dust and dander.”

This model has a 60-minute run time from the removable battery when you’re in eco power mode, giving you enough juice to whip around the house.

This model takes pride of place in our best cordless vacuum cleaner round-up and our reviewer gave the variant with the Pet Tool (IZ4200UK) a full five-star review. He loved the battery life, the ability to automatically adjust power, and the powerful new floor head.

He said: “Combined with the automatic power mode, this vacuum cleaner maximises battery life while cleaning perfectly on each sweep. With its Anti-Odour pods spreading a clean smell as you go, this is a great cordless vacuum cleaner for whole-home cleaning.”

