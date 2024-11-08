Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shark’s powerful cordless vacuum is less than half price for Black Friday

Chris Smith

Black Friday is around the corner and we want to make sure you get a deal that absolutely sucks. So to speak.

Argos is selling the Shark Anti Hairwrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (IZ203UK) for just £150, That’s less than half the price of the £320 RRP at the former catalogue-clad retailer.

Shark’s Anti Hairwrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (IZ203UK) is down to just £150 for Black Friday. That’s £170 off.

Renowned for its ability to pick up pet and human hair without it becoming clogged around the brushes (I swear, I’d be better off sweeping given the amount of time I spend untangling our Roomba), it also includes a crevice nozzle, upholstery nozzle, turbo brush, as well as the ability to detach for handheld use.

It’s also designed to cope with most common household surfaces including carpets and rugs, hard floors, laminiate flooring, wooden stairs and loads more.

This model offers a 40 minute run time from a single charge with more than enough time to whizz around the house. It weighs just 3.5kg and is pretty gosh darn quiet at just 3db.

It will take you 3.5 hours to replenish, but stick it on charge when you’re done and even the clean freaks among you will have no problem vacuuming twice a day. It also runs off the mains too, instantly solving that problem.

We’ve reviewed loads of models in the Shark Anti Wrap range and they always impress. We haven’t tested this particular model, but it has proven very popular among shoppers at various online retailers. On Shark’s own website, for instance, the product has received a 4.5-star average rating from over 1,385 reviews.

