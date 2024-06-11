Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shark’s latest vacuum offer puts Dyson in its place

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Shark’s cordless stick vacuum cleaners have become big time challengers to the Dyson dominance thanks to their excellent performance, innovative technology, and enough battery life to get you around the house.

Amazon is selling this Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ202UK for 35% off right now. It’s down to £181.64 from £279.99. That’s almost £100 off this vacuum, which is available with rapid Prime delivery.

Shark puts Dyson in the shade with this super-clean saving

Shark puts Dyson in the shade with this super-clean saving

Save 35% on the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with the anti wrap hair and pet tools, 40 minute battery life and a flexible wand for easy operation.

  • Amazon
  • Was £279.99
  • Now £181.64
View Deal

This model is renowned for its anti hair wrap technology, which uses a motorised brush roll as you whizz around the room. It’ll scoop up long hair, short hair and pet hair from carpets and floors.

Our review explains the feature “uses a series of combs to prevent strands of hair becoming entwined around the rollers. It works brilliantly; in our tests the floor head came up clean every time.”

There’s also a specialised motorised pet brush that our reviewer also found really useful. He said it’s a “mini tool with a brush that’s designed for sucking up pet hair from furniture and the like; it’s also handy for tackling stairs.”

There’s a wand that the manufacturer says “bends so you don’t have to” while it can also be used as a handheld vacuum. There’s also a 0.7 litre bin for storing all that dust, hair and other household undesirables.

We found that the battery lasted for the advertised forty minutes, while there’s one of them included with this bundle. Some others give you a spare to be charged in the included dock to ensure continuous use, so be mindful of this before hitting ‘Buy’

We find the Shark models offer powerful cleaning on all surfaces with flexible options for cleaning and a good set of accessories. They continually receive positive reviews from us at Trusted Reviews. At this price it’s an excellent option to upgrade your home cleaning routine.

You might like…

The Galaxy S24 Plus just became an affordable upgrade

The Galaxy S24 Plus just became an affordable upgrade

Jessica Gorringe 7 hours ago
Best Sky Deals for June 2024: Watch House of the Dragon, Euro 2024 and more

Best Sky Deals for June 2024: Watch House of the Dragon, Euro 2024 and more

Thomas Deehan 9 hours ago
iPhone 14 Plus now costs the same as a mid-range phone

iPhone 14 Plus now costs the same as a mid-range phone

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Apple Watch SE 2 is at a bargain price ahead of WWDC

Apple Watch SE 2 is at a bargain price ahead of WWDC

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Best Air Fryer Deals for June 2024: Fry up a storm with these offers

Best Air Fryer Deals for June 2024: Fry up a storm with these offers

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Huawei’s nicest looking smartwatch is now super affordable

Huawei’s nicest looking smartwatch is now super affordable

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words