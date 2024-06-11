Shark’s latest vacuum offer puts Dyson in its place

Shark’s cordless stick vacuum cleaners have become big time challengers to the Dyson dominance thanks to their excellent performance, innovative technology, and enough battery life to get you around the house.

Amazon is selling this Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ202UK for 35% off right now. It’s down to £181.64 from £279.99. That’s almost £100 off this vacuum, which is available with rapid Prime delivery.

Shark puts Dyson in the shade with this super-clean saving Save 35% on the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with the anti wrap hair and pet tools, 40 minute battery life and a flexible wand for easy operation. Amazon

Was £279.99

Now £181.64 View Deal

This model is renowned for its anti hair wrap technology, which uses a motorised brush roll as you whizz around the room. It’ll scoop up long hair, short hair and pet hair from carpets and floors.

Our review explains the feature “uses a series of combs to prevent strands of hair becoming entwined around the rollers. It works brilliantly; in our tests the floor head came up clean every time.”

There’s also a specialised motorised pet brush that our reviewer also found really useful. He said it’s a “mini tool with a brush that’s designed for sucking up pet hair from furniture and the like; it’s also handy for tackling stairs.”

There’s a wand that the manufacturer says “bends so you don’t have to” while it can also be used as a handheld vacuum. There’s also a 0.7 litre bin for storing all that dust, hair and other household undesirables.

We found that the battery lasted for the advertised forty minutes, while there’s one of them included with this bundle. Some others give you a spare to be charged in the included dock to ensure continuous use, so be mindful of this before hitting ‘Buy’

We find the Shark models offer powerful cleaning on all surfaces with flexible options for cleaning and a good set of accessories. They continually receive positive reviews from us at Trusted Reviews. At this price it’s an excellent option to upgrade your home cleaning routine.