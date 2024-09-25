Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shark’s cordless vacuum deal wipes the floor with Dyson

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Why spend all your hard-earned moolah on a Dyson when this Shark vacuum deal will get you a similar experience for much less?

Clicking on the deal below will take you to Shark’s official eBay outlet, and a listing for the Shark Detect Pro Cordless Auto-Empty Vacuum Cleaner (model number IW3510UK, if you’re wondering).

This clever self-emptying vacuum cleaner came with a £399.99 RRP at launch, but it’s selling here for £299.99. That’s 25% off.

We haven’t even gotten to the good part yet. If you apply eBay’s ‘SEPTSAVE20’ code at checkout, you’ll save a further 20% on that price, bringing the total cost down to just £239.99. That’s a phenomenal saving.

Get the Shark Detect Pro auto-empty vacuum cleaner almost half-price

Get the Shark Detect Pro auto-empty vacuum cleaner almost half-price

Shark is offering its clever Detect Pro IW3510UK self-emptying vacuum cleaner at a huge discount over on its eBay outlet, when you use the code ‘SEPTSAVE20’.

  • Shark on eBay
  • Use code ‘SEPTSAVE20’
  • Now £239.99
View Deal

The Shark Detect Pro IW3510UK is a comprehensive a wireless vacuum cleaner as you can hope to find at that sort of money. It comes with a 1.3l Auto-Empty base, which holds dirt and debris odour-free for up to 30 days.

This is a flexible, intelligent vacuum cleaner that can tackle hard floors as well as carpets. It’ll sense hidden dirt, identify edges, adjust its cleaning output according to the floor type, and even light up darker areas to ensure optimal results.

A useful LED display screen lets you monitor the battery life, cleaning mode and any dirt detection while you clean.

You can count on 60 minutes of battery life per run, which should see you completing a clean of even a large house in one sweep. When it comes time to recharge, it’ll top up from empty in just 4.5 hours.

Pop on the included duster crevice tool, and the Shark Detect Pro IW3510UK will turn into a handheld vacuum cleaner for cleaning your car and other hard-to-reach places.

Shark even supplies a 5-year guarantee as standard, so you can be assured that you’ll be dust-busting without issue for some time to come.

It’s an excellent vacuum cleaner, now available at an excellent price.

