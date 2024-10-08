Shark’s Amazon Prime vacuum offer destroys Dyson on value

Whether you have pets at home or someone in your household suffers from allergies, this Shark Corded vacuum will help make your life that bit easier.

Take a massive £98 off its RRP and get the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum (NV602UKT) for just £131.99 in the Prime Big Deal Days event.

Shark’s versatile corded vacuum is seeing a huge price drop The Shark Corded Upright Vacuum (NV602UKT) which can transform into a portable, handheld model with the touch of a button, is currently just £131.99 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. Amazon

RRP £229.99

Now £131.99 View Deal

Considering its competitor, the Dyson Ball Animal, is currently retailing at Amazon for over £300, this Shark offer is not one to be missed.

Designed for homes with pets, the Shark NV602UKT is a powerful corded vacuum that can clean across both carpeted and hard floors and, thanks to Shark’s Lift Away technology, even upholstery and stairs with ease.

Lift Away technology transforms the upright vacuum into a portable, handheld model with just a touch of a button, allowing you to clean stairs, soft furnishings and hard-to-reach areas with minimal hassle.

In its upright mode, the NV602UKT features swivel steering and a long 8m power cord, which makes navigating between furniture and across multiple rooms an absolute breeze.

Included with the vacuum are handy tools and attachments, including the main floor head which boasts LED headlights to illuminate hidden dust, a crevice tool for detailing and a pet tool to remove embedded hair from upholstery.

With Shark’s Anti-Allergen Seal, 99.9% of dust and allergens are captured and trapped into the 1.1-litre on-device bin, to ensure these particles aren’t released back into the air you breathe.

Although we haven’t reviewed this exact model, we have reviewed countless Shark vacuums and are rarely left disappointed with their power and performance.

In fact, the Shark NV602UKT currently boasts a 4.6-star rating which is based on over a whopping 18,000 customer reviews.

If you need a powerful vacuum cleaner that can easily turn into a more flexible handheld model and comes equipped with all the tools you need for a whole house clean, then you’d be hard-pressed to find a better offer than this Shark Corded Upright Vacuum.

