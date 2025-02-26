Shark’s pet-friendly vacuum has £100 off for a limited time

It doesn’t matter if you have cats, dogs or some other type of furry friend in your abode, this Shark vacuum is for you.

It can be hard enough vacuuming in a home occupied solely by people, but when you bring animals into the mix, there are a ton of extra considerations that have to be addressed. Luckily, the Shark Stratos Pet Pro has done just that and then some.

This anti-hair wrap, anti odour vacuum from Shark has just dropped from its original price point of £299.99 to only £199.99 via the company’s official website. If you’re sick of pet hair and the inevitable odours that come with having pets around then you owe it to yourself to jump on this deal whilst it’s available.

As previously mentioned, there are two key features here that allow the Shark Stratos Pet Pro to be best suited for cleaning up after pets: anti hair wrap and anti odour technology. On the former, the vacuum is able to separate hair in real time to avoid it getting tangled within the brush and requiring manual intervention to clear a jam.

On the anti odour front, the vacuum can actually house a special cartridge to prevent smells from building up within the vacuum itself. This is a bit of ingenious tech as it means you don’t have to brace yourself for something horrendous any time you want to empty the vacuum into a larger bin.

These cartridges even dispense a pleasing smell into your home as you vacuum, so you don’t have to worry about agitating any dormant smells in your carpets as you go. It’s a great quality of life feature that makes the vacuuming process a lot more pleasant.

Where the vacuum really excels is in its suction power. Scoring a five-star rating from our Home Technology Editor David Ludlow, he had this to say after testing: “first, I sprinkled a teaspoon of flour onto the test carpet and then gave the vacuum cleaner a single pass through the middle. It handled it flawlessly, leaving a clean sweep through the middle. As the floor head is quite wide, there’s not much mess left for subsequent sweeps.”

What helps the cleaning process is just how malleable the vacuum is in operation, with the Lift-Away mode allowing you to reach those hard to access places, not to mention the included pet-focused accessories which can be added to the vacuum’s nozzle.

There’s an incredible amount of value here at just £199.99, so to give your home the clean it deserves, now’s your chance to upgrade.