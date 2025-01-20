Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shark is practically giving away cordless vacuums at this price

Enjoy the convenience of cordless vacuuming at a bargain price with this offer on the powerful five-star Shark Stratos.

Enter the code FRESHFINDS10 at the checkout and nab the Shark Stratos cordless vacuum (IZ400UK) for just £179.99 from Shark’s official store from eBay. That’s a massive £170 off its usual RRP. 

Although this model doesn’t come equipped with the motorised pet tool that we reviewed, its main floor head still makes light work of picking up long, short and pet hair thanks to its Anti Hair Wrap Plus technology. 

This clever technology removes hair from the brush-roll as you clean which means you’ll avoid the dreaded task of manually cutting tangled hair from the vacuum. 

Coined Duo Clean, the main floor head also has two brush rolls which allows you to switch between carpet and hard floors. Not only that but with Clean Sense IQ it can also detect dirt and adjust its cleaning power whenever necessary. 

The Stratos itself is thoughtfully designed with a flexology wand that bends down to help you clean under furniture. Plus at just 4.07kg it’s impressively lightweight for manoeuvring around the house and reaching higher spaces.

Although this model doesn’t come equipped with many accessories like some bundles, Shark does also include a Crevice tool so you can get to those hard to reach areas with ease too. 

Overall we gave the Shark Stratos a perfect five-star rating with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow advising “if you want a cordless vacuum cleaner that will maximise battery life, clean brilliantly and is great value, look no further.”

He continues that the Stratos boasts excellent dust collection making it “a brilliant cordless vacuum cleaner for whole home cleaning”.

If you’re looking for a versatile and powerful vacuum that makes light work of an entire home clean, then this deal on the five-star Shark Stratos (IZ400UK) is not to be missed.

