Act fast to get a Shark Robot Vacuum and Mop at almost 50% off

Take the hassle out of floor cleaning and let technology do the hard work for you, with this bargain on the Shark Robot Vacuum and Mop combo.

The Shark Matrix Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is now just $379.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon. That’s almost 50% off its usual RRP.

Act fast to get a Shark Robot Vacuum and Mop for under $380 The Shark Matrix Plus robot vacuum and mop combo is now just $379.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon. That’s a jaw-dropping 46% off the price. Amazon

With powerful suction, sonic mopping and a self-emptying base station, the Shark Matrix Plus is a beast of a robot vacuum and mop combo.

Its Matrix Clean technology enables the robot vacuum to take multiple passes over dirt and debris to deliver a more in-depth and powerful carpet clean. Plus, Shark’s CleanEdge Detect technology uses blasts of air and corner recognition to target those hard to reach areas.

Flip the robot over and you’ll see its self-cleaning brushroll which promises to dig deep into carpets to pull up embedded debris, dirt and even hair. The brush roll is also fitted with Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap technology, which prevents hair from becoming entangled.

Not only that but its Sonic Mopping feature scrubs hard floors up to 100 times per minute to agitate and remove dried-on stains with ease. With the companion iOS or Android app, you can even enable Matric Mop mode which promises an “extra deep cleaning” with up to “50% better stain cleaning” too.

The HEPA filtration captures and traps up to 99.97% of dust and allergens in the base, to ensure those with allergies won’t suffer.

Speaking of the base, its self-emptying station holds up to 60 days worth of dirt and debris, although of course this will vary depending on how much the robot picks up. Its bagless design means you won’t need to worry about ever purchasing extra disposal bags either.

While we haven’t reviewed the Shark Matrix Plus yet, it currently has a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, based on over 9525 customer reviews. Customers report that the robot vacuum picks up pet hair effectively and is easy to set up and configure.

Now at almost 50% off, if you’re fed up with manually vacuuming and mopping then this deal on Shark’s Matrix Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop is not one to be missed.