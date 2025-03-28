:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

This Shark robot vacuum is $200 cheaper in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been thinking about picking up a robot vacuum to take some of the housework off your hands, you won’t want to miss this Shark deal. 

Save 36% when you buy the Shark PowerDetect Self-Empty Robot Vacuum today and pay just $349.99. That’s a whole $200 off the everyday price of this powerful robot vacuum and the cheapest we’ve seen it fall by $50. 

The Shark PowerDetect Self-Empty Robot Vacuum has seen a huge $200 price reduction in Amazon’s Spring Sale. Instead of paying $549.99, you can now pay just $349.99 for the vacuum cleaner for a 36% discount.

  • Amazon
  • Was $549.99
  • Now $349.99
View Deal

There’s truly been no better time to pick up this Shark robot vacuum from Amazon than in the retailer’s Spring Sale. Don’t wait too long though – the sale ends soon and this offer might not stick around for long. 

The PowerDetect Self-Empty Robot Vacuum is a Shark robot vacuum designed to work on carpets and hard floors. 

This vacuum benefits from three deep-cleaning technologies to detect and react to hidden dirt in different types of flooring. These include DirtDetect to automatically increase suction when spotting hidden debris, EdgeDetect which blasts air into corners to pull dirt into its cleaning path for 50% better edge cleaning and NeverStuck to help the robot navigate obstacles and thresholds. 

HEPA filtration and an anti-allergen seal trap 99.97% of dust and allergens down to 0.3 microns in the base of the vacuum, removing them from the air, while the bagless base can hold up to 30 days of dust and debris before it needs emptying. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re reading this from the UK, you don’t need to worry about missing out. 

We’ve spotted loads of great deals on vacuums and rounded them up in our guides to the best vacuum cleaner deals and best robot vacuum deals in the Amazon Spring Sale. 

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

