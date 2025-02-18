Shark’s ultra-premium cordless vacuum now has a mid-range price tag

One of Shark’s flagship cordless vacuums, the Shark PowerDetect IP1251UKT, is now a steal thanks to this discount at Currys.

While the idea of upgrading to a super high-end vacuum sounds great, too many of us (myself included) get put off by those higher price tags and instead opt for more budget-friendly options. Well, thanks to this £200 discount at Currys, you can now get a fully featured cleaner for a fraction of the price.

If you head on over to Currys right now and use the code SHARK200 at the checkout, you can get £200 off the magnificent Shark PowerDetect IP1251UKT, bringing it down from £499.99 to just £299.99.

That’s a far more palatable price, and it even comes with a five-year guarantee to offer up peace of mind just in case anything goes wrong with the device.

While we haven’t yet reviewed the Shark PowerDetect IP1251UKT, we do have tons of experience in testing other Shark vacuums and very rarely has the company ever made a misstep, so it’s hard to imagine that the IP1251UKT wouldn’t live up to that same reputation, particularly when you see just how much it can do.

For starters, its DuoClean Detect sensors allow the vacuum to adjust the power of its suction in real time depending on the surface at hand, meaning that you don’t have to worry about constantly switching modes as you move throughout your home.

The vacuum’s Anti Hair Wrap Plus technology also prevents any hairs from getting tangled in the brush, separating them accordingly so you don’t have to remove them with a pair of scissors like the vacuums of old.

Despite being a cordless vacuum, the PowerDetect IP1251UKT still boasts an impressive runtime of up to 70-minutes which, I think we can all agree, is more than enough time for most homes. Certainly the last thing anyone wants is to be vacuuming for more than an hour, but it’s nice to know that the option is there if needed.

As an added cherry on top, Currys is also throwing in three months of Apple Music at no additional cost, so you can listen to your favourite tunes whilst giving the floors a good spruce.