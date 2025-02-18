Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shark’s ultra-premium cordless vacuum now has a mid-range price tag

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

One of Shark’s flagship cordless vacuums, the Shark PowerDetect IP1251UKT, is now a steal thanks to this discount at Currys.

While the idea of upgrading to a super high-end vacuum sounds great, too many of us (myself included) get put off by those higher price tags and instead opt for more budget-friendly options. Well, thanks to this £200 discount at Currys, you can now get a fully featured cleaner for a fraction of the price.

If you head on over to Currys right now and use the code SHARK200 at the checkout, you can get £200 off the magnificent Shark PowerDetect IP1251UKT, bringing it down from £499.99 to just £299.99.

£200 off the Shark PowerDetect IP1251UKT

£200 off the Shark PowerDetect IP1251UKT

The high-end Shark PowerDetect IP1251UKT with automatic surface detection and a battery life of up to 70-minutes, now has a massive price drop thanks to the discount code SHARK200 at Currys.

  • Currys
  • Use code SHARK200
  • Now just £299.99
View Deal

That’s a far more palatable price, and it even comes with a five-year guarantee to offer up peace of mind just in case anything goes wrong with the device.

While we haven’t yet reviewed the Shark PowerDetect IP1251UKT, we do have tons of experience in testing other Shark vacuums and very rarely has the company ever made a misstep, so it’s hard to imagine that the IP1251UKT wouldn’t live up to that same reputation, particularly when you see just how much it can do.

For starters, its DuoClean Detect sensors allow the vacuum to adjust the power of its suction in real time depending on the surface at hand, meaning that you don’t have to worry about constantly switching modes as you move throughout your home.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter

Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about.

  • Substack
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Sign up for free
View Deal

The vacuum’s Anti Hair Wrap Plus technology also prevents any hairs from getting tangled in the brush, separating them accordingly so you don’t have to remove them with a pair of scissors like the vacuums of old.

Despite being a cordless vacuum, the PowerDetect IP1251UKT still boasts an impressive runtime of up to 70-minutes which, I think we can all agree, is more than enough time for most homes. Certainly the last thing anyone wants is to be vacuuming for more than an hour, but it’s nice to know that the option is there if needed.

As an added cherry on top, Currys is also throwing in three months of Apple Music at no additional cost, so you can listen to your favourite tunes whilst giving the floors a good spruce.

You might like…

Don’t go on your next vacation without these discounted Sony headphones

Don’t go on your next vacation without these discounted Sony headphones

Thomas Deehan 51 mins ago
This trick can get you £200 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra right now

This trick can get you £200 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra right now

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
When the Fitbit Inspire 3 is this cheap, you don’t need another fitness tracker

When the Fitbit Inspire 3 is this cheap, you don’t need another fitness tracker

Thomas Deehan 21 hours ago
If I had the space, I’d get this discounted 75-inch TCL TV

If I had the space, I’d get this discounted 75-inch TCL TV

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE just stepped up to the Pixel 8a in a big way

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE just stepped up to the Pixel 8a in a big way

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Voxi is now offering triple data at no extra cost on this bargain SIM

Voxi is now offering triple data at no extra cost on this bargain SIM

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access