Don’t splurge on a Dyson Airwrap when the Shark FlexStyle is now 20% off

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Create versatile hairstyles without needing to use numerous tools, thanks to this deal on the all-in-one Shark FlexStyle multi-styler.

Save over $60 and get the Shark FlexStyle hair dryer and multi-styler for just $239 on the last day of Amazon’s Spring Sale

The Shark FlexStyle is seeing a huge 20% discount

Save over $60 and get the Shark FlexStyle hair dryer and multi-styler for just $239 in the Amazon Spring Sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was $299.99
  • Now $239
View Deal

The Shark FlexStyle is a brilliant tool that not only operates as a hair dryer but also as a versatile multi-styler too, allowing you to create various hair styles without relying on extreme heat. 

In fact, the FlexStyle automatically measures heat up to 1000 times per second to ensure its air temperature is regulated while styling. You can also control how much heat is used with a choice between four temperature and three airflow settings to choose from, plus there’s a Cool Shot mode which helps lock your style into place.

Thrown in with the FlexStyle are a total of five styling attachments including two 1.25-inch autowrap curlers which use Coanda technology to attract hair to wrap around the barrels to seamlessly create waves or curls.

Also included is an Oval Brush to help smooth and defrizz hair while adding volume, a Paddle Brush to straighten locks and a Styling Concentrator to help create sleek styles while drying. 

These versatile tools mean the FlexStyle is suited for most hair-types from straight to curly hair. 

Although we haven’t reviewed the Shark FlexStyle ourselves, it currently has a 4.2-star rating which is based on over 6787 global Amazon customer reviews. Customers hail the tool as “powerful and effective at drying hair quickly” however it’s worth stating that although the FlexStyle is hailed as “easy to use” it does “take practice to get used to.”

Whether you’re looking for an all-in-one hair styling tool that negates the need for additional equipment or need the perfect gift for your beauty-obsessed loved one, then this deal on the Shark FlexStyle should not be missed.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

