Upgrade to convenient cordless vacuuming with this incredible Shark offer

Fed up with the limits of corded cleaning but don’t want to spend a fortune on a cordless alternative? This deal on the popular Shark Cordless vacuum is not to be missed.

Get the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum with Pet Tool (IZ202UKT) for just £181.66 in this limited time deal from Amazon. That’s almost a massive £100 off its usual £279.99 RRP.

Save nearly £100 on this Shark cordless vacuum Upgrade to convenient, cordless vacuuming at a bargain price with this limited time deal on the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. Now just £181.66, this bundle includes an Anti Hair Wrap Pet Tool for tacking pet hair with ease. Amazon

Was £279.99

Now £181.66 View Deal

This bundle is particularly great value as the inclusion of the Anti Hair Wrap Pet tool works out to be just under £3 more than the version without.

Perfect for pet owners, the IZ202UKT is fitted with Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap Technology which cleverly removes short, long and pet hair as you clean, preventing it from becoming tangled in the floor head.

Plus, its main floor head is fitted with bright LED headlights that illuminate your cleaning path to ensure you don’t miss any spots of dust and dirt on the floor.

With a Flexology wand that bends seamlessly to clean under furniture and folds down for compact storage, the IZ202UKT is flexible and versatile and can even transform into a handheld vacuum for cleaning stairs, soft furnishing and your car.

Shark also throws in a few extra attachments with the IZ202UKT, including a crevice tool for accessing hard-to-reach spaces, an upholstery tool for soft furnishings and an Anti Hair Wrap Pet tool designed for removing embedded hair for areas.

Promising up to 40 minutes of battery life, the IZ202UKT can easily clean your entire home on just one charge. When it does come time to top up, the removable battery can be charged either on or off the vacuum, for extra convenience.

Sign up to Price Point – Our free weekly deals newsletter Price Point is Trusted Reviews’ weekly US-focused deals newsletter that lets you in on the latest and greatest deals, the biggest sales and the important upcoming tech you need to know about. Substack

Weekly newsletter

Sign up for free View Deal

Although we haven’t reviewed the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum with Pet Tool (IZ202UKT) ourselves yet, we have tested countless Shark vacuums and are almost always impressed with their power and efficiency.

Otherwise, the IZ202UKT currently boasts a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, which is based on over 2180 customer reviews. Customers find the vacuum easy to use and manoeuvre around the house, and appreciate its suction power and functionality.

If you’re looking for a powerful and versatile cordless vacuum that makes cleaning incredibly convenient, then this deal on the Shark IZ202UKT is not to be missed.