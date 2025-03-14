Pet owners need to see this Shark Cordless Vacuum deal

If you’re fed up with constantly trying to clean up pet hair from your carpets and soft furnishings, then this Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless might be just what you need.

Get the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Pet Vacuum (IZ251UKT) for just £299.99 from Shark’s official website. That’s a massive saving of £180 off its usual price.

Included with the IZ251UKT is a range of accessories, enough for an entire house clean. Alongside the crevice tool, upholstery tool, dusting and anti-allergen brushes, is the main DuoClean Floor Head which cleans seamlessly across both carpets and hard floors. Not only that but this floor head benefits from Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap Technology which actively separates and removes long, short and pet hair from the brush roll as you clean.

We found the Anti Hair Wrap Technology worked brilliantly in our tests, and prevented the floor head from becoming tangled.

Also included is Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap Pet Tool, which works in handheld mode and removes embedded pet hair from sofas, stairs and upholstery.

Although some may worry about how long-lasting a cordless vacuum really is, especially when compared to a more traditional corded model which offers consistent power, the IZ251UKT offers up to a whopping 80 minutes of run time as this bundle comes equipped with two removable batteries.

We gave the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Pet Vacuum a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “Performance is excellent across all surfaces, and I love the way that the Boost mode can be engaged quickly for tougher spills.”

Perhaps most importantly, he continues by praising Shark’s Anti Hair Wrap Technology as “impressive”.

Now under £300, if you’re keen to upgrade your old vacuum then we’d highly recommend opting for this Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Pet Vacuum deal.