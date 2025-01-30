Shark’s latest vacuum deal absolutely destroys Dyson on price

Even though Dyson rules the roost when it comes to premium vacuums, Shark’s latest offer proves that it steals the show on value.

As tempting as it would be to fill your home with Dyson products (and fair play to you if you can), the company’s premium pricing does make it a costly affair. For instance, even the company’s entry-level cordless vacuum, the Dyson V8, has an RRP of £329.99.

If you’re after a similar degree of convenience but at a far more budget friendly price then you won’t want to miss this unbelievable offer on the Shark IZ202UKT cordless vacuum which has just fallen in price to a measly £189 (down from £279.99).

Compared to the competition, that’s a genuine bargain for anyone who’s ready to do away with cumbersome cables whenever they’re trying to clean their home and embrace a far more user-friendly experience.

While we haven’t yet reviewed this particular Shark vacuum, we have reviewed plenty others and the vast majority of them have been excellent devices with great value in their cleaning abilities.

As it currently stands, the IZ202UKT has an impressive 4.5-star customer rating on Amazon based on a whopping 2147 reviews. One happy (and verified) customer wrote: “this Shark cordless vacuum is the best machine for cleaning carpets and hard floors. It is not too heavy [and] has great suction with the revolving brush head. It stores upright without resting against a wall. The flexible stick allows you to get under couches, beds, etc.”

The vacuum’s versatility, not to mention its smaller than average footprint makes it a great buy for those living in smaller flats as you don’t have to worry about it taking up much room when it’s not in use.

It’s also worth mentioning that despite utilising a cordless design, the IZ202UKT can still run for up to 40-minutes at a time, which is more than enough to get you through an entire clean of your floors.

There’s even a pet tool included to help with collecting shedded hair from any furry friends you might be living with.

If your existing vacuum cleaner is starting to show its age and you’re ready to make the jump to cordless then this Shark IZ202UKT deal is just too good to miss.