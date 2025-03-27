:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Prime members can save over £70 on this Shark vacuum cleaner

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Want to experience the versatility of a handheld vacuum with the uninterrupted power of a corded model? This Shark Upright Vacuum is the perfect compromise. 

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, or you’re entitled to a free trial of the subscription, then you can nab the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner (NV602UK) for just £122.55. That’s an enormous saving of £70.99. 

Prime members can get over £70 off this powerful Shark vacuum

Prime members can get over £70 off this powerful Shark vacuum

Prime members can get the Shark Upright Corded Vacuum (NV602UK) for just £122.55 in the Amazon Spring Sale. Otherwise, non-Prime members can still get the vacuum for £129 too.

  • Amazon
  • Was £199.99
  • Now £122.55
View Deal

Otherwise, non-Prime members can still get the vacuum for £129 in the Amazon Spring Sale

With an 8m power cord, two floor modes and a clever handheld feature, the Shark Corded Upright NV602UK is a brilliant floor cleaner that’s designed to ensure a whole-home clean. 

Fitted with Shark’s Lift Away technology, the upright vacuum seamlessly transforms into a handheld model which allows you to clean stairs, soft furnishings and hard-to-reach areas with minimal hassle. 

Otherwise in its upright mode, the Shark NV602UK sports swivel steering and a long 8m power cord, which makes navigating between furniture and across multiple rooms an absolute breeze. 

Do you or anyone in your household suffer from allergies? Thanks to Shark’s Anti-Allergen Seal, 99.9% of dust and allergens are captured and trapped into the on-device bin, to ensure these particles aren’t released back into the air.

Shark also throws in a handful of useful tools with the NV602UK, including the main floor head with sports LED headlights to illuminate your path and highlight any hidden dirt you may otherwise have missed.

Also included is a two-in-one crevice tool and an upholstery attachment too. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel.

Get Access

Although we haven’t reviewed the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner (NV602UK), it currently boasts a 4.6-star rating which is based on over a whopping 18,880 Amazon customer ratings. Customers praise the vacuum’s powerful suction, versatility and how easy it is to use.

If you need a versatile vacuum that offers the raw power of a corded but the flexibility of a handheld, then this Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner is unmissable.

You might like…

Get your garden summer ready with this electric lawnmower deal

Get your garden summer ready with this electric lawnmower deal

Jessica Gorringe 12 mins ago
Amazon just made a high-end Dell gaming laptop affordable

Amazon just made a high-end Dell gaming laptop affordable

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Best Laptop Deals: Our Spring Sale picks from Microsoft, Lenovo, Asus and HP

Best Laptop Deals: Our Spring Sale picks from Microsoft, Lenovo, Asus and HP

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Forget buying a GoPro – the Insta360 Ace Pro is a Spring sale bargain

Forget buying a GoPro – the Insta360 Ace Pro is a Spring sale bargain

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
Upgrade your TV the cheap and easy way with the Fire TV Stick

Upgrade your TV the cheap and easy way with the Fire TV Stick

Jessica Gorringe 19 hours ago
This De’Longhi coffee machine has 27% off and will make the perfect Mother’s Day gift

This De’Longhi coffee machine has 27% off and will make the perfect Mother’s Day gift

Jessica Gorringe 20 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access