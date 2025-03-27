Prime members can save over £70 on this Shark vacuum cleaner

Want to experience the versatility of a handheld vacuum with the uninterrupted power of a corded model? This Shark Upright Vacuum is the perfect compromise.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, or you’re entitled to a free trial of the subscription, then you can nab the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner (NV602UK) for just £122.55. That’s an enormous saving of £70.99.

Prime members can get over £70 off this powerful Shark vacuum Prime members can get the Shark Upright Corded Vacuum (NV602UK) for just £122.55 in the Amazon Spring Sale. Otherwise, non-Prime members can still get the vacuum for £129 too. Amazon

Was £199.99

Now £122.55 View Deal

Otherwise, non-Prime members can still get the vacuum for £129 in the Amazon Spring Sale.

With an 8m power cord, two floor modes and a clever handheld feature, the Shark Corded Upright NV602UK is a brilliant floor cleaner that’s designed to ensure a whole-home clean.

Fitted with Shark’s Lift Away technology, the upright vacuum seamlessly transforms into a handheld model which allows you to clean stairs, soft furnishings and hard-to-reach areas with minimal hassle.

Otherwise in its upright mode, the Shark NV602UK sports swivel steering and a long 8m power cord, which makes navigating between furniture and across multiple rooms an absolute breeze.

Do you or anyone in your household suffer from allergies? Thanks to Shark’s Anti-Allergen Seal, 99.9% of dust and allergens are captured and trapped into the on-device bin, to ensure these particles aren’t released back into the air.

Shark also throws in a handful of useful tools with the NV602UK, including the main floor head with sports LED headlights to illuminate your path and highlight any hidden dirt you may otherwise have missed.

Also included is a two-in-one crevice tool and an upholstery attachment too.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner (NV602UK), it currently boasts a 4.6-star rating which is based on over a whopping 18,880 Amazon customer ratings. Customers praise the vacuum’s powerful suction, versatility and how easy it is to use.

If you need a versatile vacuum that offers the raw power of a corded but the flexibility of a handheld, then this Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner is unmissable.