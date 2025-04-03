:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

This mighty Shark vacuum has 26% off – but you’ll need to act fast

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re looking for a powerful corded vacuum that’s easy to manoeuvre and makes light work of tricky messes like pet hair, then you need to see this deal on Shark’s upright vacuum.

Save $60 and get the Shark Upright Vacuum (ZU503AMZ) for just $169.99 in this limited time deal on Amazon.

Perfect for busy family life, the Shark ZU503AMZ is a powerful corded vacuum that makes cleaning everything from carpets and hard floors to upholstery a breeze.

Fitted with Shark’s Lift-Away Technology, you can easily transform the upright vacuum into a handheld model, so tackling tricky areas like stairs and upholstery is made that much easier. 

Shark also includes two useful tools which attach to the vacuum when in Lift-Away mode. There’s the clever Pet Crevice Tool to tackle embedded pet hair from across furniture, plus a dedicated Upholstery Tool too.

Otherwise, its main floor head is able to deep clean across carpets while offering powerful suction on bare floors too. It also boasts a self cleaning brush roll which ensures long hair doesn’t become tangled and require being cut out.

Unlike traditional corded vacuums which can be bulky and cumbersome, the Shark ZU503AMZ has a swivel steering mechanism which enables you to easily push the vacuum around the home and between furniture. Plus, its ergonomic handle promises to feel comfortable in hand while its suction control slider offers you total control of how much power is used during your clean.

If you or anyone in your household suffers from allergies, then you’ll appreciate the Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology which traps up to 99.9% of dust inside the vacuum.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Shark Upright Vacuum (ZU503AMZ) ourselves, we have reviewed countless other Shark vacuums and are rarely left disappointed with their power and performance. 

However, it’s worth noting that the ZU503AMZ currently boasts a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, based on over a massive 24,300 customer reviews. Customers find the vacuum is powerful and effective on both carpeted and hard floors, and appreciate its adjustable suction and easy-to-assemble attachments.

