Shadow of the Tomb Raider for just £34.85, Save £58.99 on the Sony Xperia XZ3, plus more deals

1. Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

Wow, it certainly didn’t take long for this to drop in price (particularly surprising for a triple-A game). Shadow of the Tomb Raider received a solid 3.5/5 here at Trusted Reviews, standing out as a fantastic entry in the series but not as impressive as its predecessor. Fans of the series will still find plenty to love about Shadow of the Tomb Raider however, particularly at the low price of £34.85 (that’s a saving of £30.14).

2. Three SIM – 100GB, £20/month

Eagle-eyed deals connoisseurs will recognise this offer from Three as being the same one that ran during last year’s Black Friday sale. It was a fantastic offer then and it still brilliant value for money now. As someone who can barely get past their 12GB monthly allowance, 100GB per month will have you surfing and streaming to no end – all for just £20 each month.

3. Sony Xperia XZ3 – 15GB, £34/month (£25 upfront) on O2

It’s rare to see discounts on phones before they even come out, but that’s exactly what’s happened here. On its own, the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ3 will set you back £699, but with this £34 per month contract (and £25 upfront), the total cost of ownership will only come to £841, cheaper than buying the phone outright. That’s a saving of £58.99 – what a bargain.

4. Xbox One S with three games (including Forza Horizon 4) and an extra controller

This time around we’ve got a fantastic offer on an Xbox One S bundle (sorry Xbox One X fans, we’ll have something for you soon). For just £249.99 you’re getting the console with Fifa 19, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2, Forza Horizon 4 and an extra controller thrown in, just for good measure. There’s never been a better time to upgrade from the original Xbox One.