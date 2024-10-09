Setting up a home cinema no longer costs a fortune

If you’re looking for a cosy way to stream movies this autumn, look no further than this brilliant mini projector deal.

The Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air has dropped to just £419.99 in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. That’s a good £129 off the usual price of this portable projector, making it 23% cheaper than its typical £549 RRP.

Run to Amazon now to bag this projector before this deal disappears as the sale ends tonight.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this offer, which is why we recommend signing up for the retailer’s 30-day free trial if you haven’t already. If you’ve already used your trial, you can also sign up today and cancel your subscription before the end of the month to access this deal for a small price.

Is the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air worth buying?

A small, lightweight projector that's easy to carry around Pros Great price

Bright, vibrant image

Loud speakers

Full Netflix support Cons HDR lacks punch

The Nebula Mars 3 Air is Anker’s 1080p mini projector.

While a bit larger than a pocket-sized projector, we found the Nebula Mars 3 Air to be small and lightweight enough to take most places, while the larger case makes room for loud dual 8W speakers.

The 400 ANSI-Lumen image is decently bright and sharp and we found colours on the 1080p HDR display to be vibrant.

The projector also runs Google TV, giving you access to a wide range of apps including Netflix. Other projectors can require you to pick up an external streaming stick to access the proper Netflix app, but that isn’t the case here.

The battery life is long enough to get you through 2.5 hours of movie streaming or 8 hours of music, making this a great little companion for moving from room to room or taking out with you.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air review.

