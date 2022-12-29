 large image

Set your New Year fitness goals with this huge Fitbit discount

Jon Mundy

Get your New Year’s resolution off to the perfect start with this impressive Fitbit discount.

Pretty soon, it’ll be time put away the Pringles, polish off the pies, and set your mind to shifting some of the excess pounds earned over Christmas.

One thing’s for certain, your New Year fitness regime would be a lot easier to follow with a Fitbit Charge 5 on your wrist. Thankfully, Amazon is currently running a great deal on its flagship fitness tracker.

Save 42% on the Fitbit Charge 5

Get Fitbit’s top fitness tracker for 42% below asking price, courtesy of Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Save 42%
  • Now £99
View Deal

You can currently pick the Fitbit Charge 5 up for just £99, which is a discount of more than £70 on the £169.99 RRP. Put another way, that’s 42% lopped off the price, and you can even choose your colour (Lunar White/Soft Gold, Graphite/Black, or Steel Blue/Platinum).

For reference, Fitbit itself is also running a deal on the Charge 5 right now, but it’s only dropped the price to £109.99.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is the Google-owned fitness specialist’s top fitness tracker, with a 1.04-inch colour AMOLED display wrapped up in a premium aluminium case. Besides an optical heart rate sensor it also packs in an ECG sensor, which is a feature you more commonly associate with more expensive smartwatches.

On the location tracking front you get GPS and GLONASS support, while infrared sensors enable SpO2 monitoring during sleep. It’s also waterproof up to 50 metres, which makes it the perfect swimming watch.

Throw in up to seven days of battery life on a single charge, and you have a pretty complete fitness tracker.

We rated the Fitbit Charge 5 highly in our 4 out of 5 review, calling it “Fitbit’s most feature-rich tracker” and “the best of what Fitbit can do in a smaller form factor”.

