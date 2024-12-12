Serve pints at home with PerfectDraft’s next-level Christmas deal

This PerfectDraft deal means you can ditch the cans and bottles for Christmas and start pulling your own pints.

Amazon is selling the Philips PerfectDraft home beer cooler and dispenser for £189 right now, which is a total deal. That’s a 24% discount on the recommended retail price of £249.

Save 24% on the Philips PerfectDraft home beer dispenser Amazon is offering a 24% saving on the Philips PerfectDraft right now ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities. Amazon

This is being listed as a ‘Limited time deal’, so we wouldn’t hang around too long if you’re dreaming of that home bar set-up.

That’s precisely what the Philips PerfectDraft can help you to achieve. David Ludlow, our experienced Home Technology Editor, reviewed this nifty gadget some time back, and awarded it a score of 4.5 out of 5.

“The Philips PerfectDraft delivers pub-quality beer, perfectly chilled in the comfort of your own home,” he concluded. “Incredibly simple to use, this machine chills kegs and maintains the perfect pressure, giving you beer on tap when you want it.”

David praised the Philips PerfectDraft for its intuitive nature – it really is super-easy to get up and pouring pints – while the results are pub-fresh. It’s easy: buy your specially adapted your six-litre beer keg online, attach it to the Philips PerfectDraft system, and it’ll chill the beer down to a perfect 3°C after a 12-hour cooling period.

Then, pull the gloriously tactile lever, and serve up a pub-perfect pint. Or half. Remember to drink responsibly, folks.

Drinks stay fresh for 30 days, so you can get a couple of kegs in for festive period, and they’ll remain fresh for long enough to spoil your Dry January.

This unit comes with a free keg of Corona Extra beer to get you started, but there are plenty more to choose from. David found that there was a good selection of keg options at launch, and that was several years ago. There are even more available now.

I checked the PerfectDraft website for the purposes of this news piece, and at the time of writing there were 43 different six-litre beer keg options in stock, covering 10 different beer styles from nine different countries. More options will be available through the year.