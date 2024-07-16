Sennheiser’s 60-hour headphones have plummeted for Prime Day
If you’re searching for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that’ll keep running for days on end, look no further than the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless.
The stunning Special Edition of these 4.5-star headphones have dropped to just £219.99 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. That means you’ll save 21% (£59) by shopping today compared to the headphones’ usual price of £279.
Are the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless worth buying?
Pros
Cons
The Momentum 4 Wireless are an excellent pair of true wireless over-ears launched by Sennheiser in 2022.
The headphones combine clear, musical audio with great comfort, effective noise cancellation and a massive 60-hour battery life. That’s with ANC switched on.
If you’re looking for a pair of headphones that’ll keep you entertained through a long-haul flight or a full week of train commutes, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless will be your best friend.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review.
