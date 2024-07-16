Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Sennheiser’s 60-hour headphones have plummeted for Prime Day

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re searching for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that’ll keep running for days on end, look no further than the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

The stunning Special Edition of these 4.5-star headphones have dropped to just £219.99 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. That means you’ll save 21% (£59) by shopping today compared to the headphones’ usual price of £279. 

This deal is just one of many Amazon Prime-exclusive offers in this year’s summer sale. 

Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to first-time Prime users, meaning that if you’re not already a Prime member, you can access this deal and countless others at no cost by signing up today. 

Are the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless worth buying?

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless hanging
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Want noise-cancelling headphones that’ll keep running for days on end? Look no further than the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless. 

Pros

Cons

The Momentum 4 Wireless are an excellent pair of true wireless over-ears launched by Sennheiser in 2022. 

The headphones combine clear, musical audio with great comfort, effective noise cancellation and a massive 60-hour battery life. That’s with ANC switched on. 

If you’re looking for a pair of headphones that’ll keep you entertained through a long-haul flight or a full week of train commutes, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless will be your best friend. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

