Sennheiser’s 60-hour headphones have a deal worth yelling about

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Looking for a premium pair of headphones without the eye-watering price tag? Amazon has just the deal for you.

Nab the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones for just £209.99 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event. That’s over £69 off its usual price. 

Save 25% on the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones

Upgrade to the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones and experience adaptive noise cancelling, premium audio quality and a 60-hour battery life, all for a more affordable price.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 are one of our favourite pairs of wireless headphones, thanks to their premium audio quality, adaptive noise cancelling technology and exceptional battery life. 

Designed to support long-periods of wear, the Momentum 4 headphones are made up of cushy synthetic leather earcups that AV Editor Kob Monney concluded “slip on like a comfortable pair of glass slippers.”

The comfortable design is paired with a mammoth 60-hour battery life, making the headphones perfect for long journeys. Forgot to recharge? You won’t need to worry, as a quick 10-minute charge provides a solid six hours of listening time.

Kob found the Momentum 4 headphones “furnish music with high levels of clarity and detail, adopting a tone towards the warm side of neutrality and expansive soundstage” with “less emphasis on bass frequencies”, thanks to the headphone’s 42mm transducer system. 

Users can also personalise sound with the Smart Control app which allows you to adjust the sound quality based on your listening preferences. 

With Adaptive Noise Cancellation, the headphones allow you to stay distraction-free and immersed in your audio, even in noisy environments. Or if you need to stay aware, simply activate Transparency Mode with just a touch to let in outside sounds without needing to remove your headphones.

We gave the Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Kob concluding the set are “an excellent pair of wireless headphones that deliver a balanced, neutral presentation, long battery life and very good noise cancellation.”

He continues: “the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless all-round performance is excellent”. 

Upgrade to the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless and experience premium audio quality, adaptive noise cancelling technology and a comfortable design all for a bargain price.

